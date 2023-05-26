Winfield's new deck

Finishing touches were being completed at Winfield’s this week as the owners set up their new deck area with fire pits and lounge furniture. (Photo: R. Meyer)

Readers who have been on Block Island at all this winter most likely will have noticed the extensive renovations and new deck at Winfield's Restaurant and Yellow Kittens Tavern. Now, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, work is finishing up and the vast new deck is being furnished.

At the May 17 meeting of the Town Council, and acting as the Board of License Commissioners, the board considered a request from KAMM Group, LLC, Stockholders: Allison K. Nasin, Melissa Kiley, R. Michael Kiley and Kristen Kiley, d/b/a Yellow Kittens/Winfield’s for an expansion of their liquor service area.