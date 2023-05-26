Readers who have been on Block Island at all this winter most likely will have noticed the extensive renovations and new deck at Winfield's Restaurant and Yellow Kittens Tavern. Now, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, work is finishing up and the vast new deck is being furnished.
At the May 17 meeting of the Town Council, and acting as the Board of License Commissioners, the board considered a request from KAMM Group, LLC, Stockholders: Allison K. Nasin, Melissa Kiley, R. Michael Kiley and Kristen Kiley, d/b/a Yellow Kittens/Winfield’s for an expansion of their liquor service area.
First Warden Keith Stover asked Kristen Kiley, who was representing the owners, to walk the board through the application.
Kiley said that they would like to use the deck as an “extension of Winfield’s” where patrons could enjoy a cocktail and light appetizers outside. She added that they had obtained permission from the state Fire Marshal’s office to have three fire pits.
“We’re planning to put couches and more lounge-type furniture out there,” said Kiley, so that customers that have to wait for a table inside at Winfield’s will have a place to go other than into the adjoining Yellow Kittens. Currently the bar inside Winfield’s gets utilized by patrons who are eating food, rather than waiting for tables. “They want a little more elegant experience,” she said of Winfield’s customers, adding that the owners were not “looking to expand the Yellow Kittens business. We’re trying to keep it upscale and casual.”
Kiley said they are also planning to have some live music, especially jazz, which they have had inside Winfield’s in past years. When asked, she said it would be “low key.”
Councilor Neal Murphy asked if there was going to be a bar outside on the deck.
“No,” was Kiley’s answer. When asked about hours, she said they would be about the same as for Winfield’s, 10:30 or 11 p.m.
“Do you have a way to keep people from congregating out there when Winfield’s is closed?” asked Councilor Martha Ball.
“Yes,” said Kiley. We purchased three – some tall trellis planters and will line those up to use as a physical barrier.”
Kiley did add that they may let people “bring their pizza for private parties” that are essentially after-parties for weddings. It creates some problems when they bring in their pizza from next door into Kittens according to Kiley.
After the motion to approve the expansion, which has the caveat that the total seating for both Kittens and Winfield’s be no more than 260 seats, passed, Stover said, “I wanted to mention – I think that deck looks fabulous.”
Stover also mentioned the work done at Captain Nick’s, and Tiger Fish as other “nice construction projects. I think all of that really adds a lot to that corner. I know you’ve done it for business reasons, but you’ve done it well. We all really appreciate that.”
Councilor Molly O’Neill said the board had received one letter from an abutter who was concerned about noise. “There’s lots of music in that area,” she said, asking Kiley to keep the neighbors in mind.