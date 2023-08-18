“I just thought, ‘I wanna make a fashion show.’ And my parents said ‘Okay, let’s do it,’ and they helped me organize it.” Six years later, now-thirteen-year-old founder Tripler Nardini serves as a judge in the annual Kids’ Fashion Show. His family and friends ran with the idea, and since then The Darius Inn has hosted Block Island’s most anticipated fashion event of the year. It is a joint effort by the owners of the inn, Becca and Christy Zendt, and the Nardini family, with help from friends and participants. The fashion show is a free event, open to the public to participate in and watch, held once a year during one of the Thursday Night Markets on Dodge Street.
Christy and Becca Zendt turned the sidewalk in front of their street-level guest rooms into a runway for the performers. Some models designed their own ensembles, while some had help from their design teams. Spectators gathered along the street. Children walked solo or in a group, making it a close call between the six teams: Butterfly and Flower; DJ Princess Sparkle; Mitsuri Kanroji; Violet, Sugar Fairy, Queen of Ice, and their mascot Ice Dog; King Hollis of The Darius; and the Surf Girls. This year’s judges were Nardini and emcee Meg Vitacco. The stakes were high, with the grand prize closely guarded by Head of Security Lincoln Nardini: first place would take home a beach-themed graham cracker marshmallow cake, while everyone else would commiserate with cupcakes emblazoned with the word “Loser.” No participation trophies in this competition.