It took less than 30 minutes for Fire Chief Chris Hobe to realize he needed to take an unprecedented act in his 43 years with the Block Island Volunteer Fire Department.
This small department on a small island off Rhode Island’s coast needed firefighters from the mainland to board boats and planes and fire trucks put on ferries to get there as soon as possible.
It was a call for mutual aid that he never had made in all his years with the department.
“This is Chief Hobe from Block Island Fire, and I am requesting a 2nd alarm to 41 Water Street, the Harborside Inn,” the 62-year-old Hobe told a mainland dispatch center for mutual aid. A second alarm is a request for help.
Fire chiefs in surrounding towns said they couldn’t believe what their pagers were broadcasting at about 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 18, a late Friday night quickly blending into a very early Saturday morning.
However, they knew what to do. It was time to test the untested plan they put together in the last eight months. A draft approach was finished none too soon. In interviews, local chiefs described what it took to pull together mutual aid for an island community rather than the usual call for those just a few miles away.
Getting there fast meant going by boats and planes and using ferries to transport fire trucks. This response, too, was unprecedented.
North Kingstown Chief Scott Kettelle said he, along with many other Southern Rhode Island fire personnel, had been planning for the previous eight months meticulous changes to the response to this hot tourist destination that can swell from about 1,000 residents to more than 30,000 people on any given summer day.
There was an existing rudimentary plan, but it needed more detail and coordination in this day and age of firefighting.
The island is seven miles long and three miles wide. It has old hotels and other buildings in its Old Harbor section, hundreds of small boats to medium-size cabin cruisers docked in both Old and New Harbors, stores and restaurants around Old Harbor.
There are nearly 2,000 houses and apartments in total on the island, with most owner-occupied. The Nature Conservancy has listed it as one of the “Last Great Places,” and it has been a significant focus of conservation efforts during the past few years. Block Island is also part of the Outer Lands region, a coastal archipelago.
It sits about nine miles south of the mainland of Rhode Island and 14 miles away from Montauk Point, which is located on Long Island.
Getting there with additional firetrucks and firefighters requires a coordinated effort, one that had only table-top rehearsals in this early-stage revamped plan.
A fall drill was planned, said Kettelle, until flames and smoke burst through the long-standing and historic Harborside Inn. It faces grandly out into picturesque Old Harbor, where constantly running ferries drop off and pick up thousands of tourists.
“It was knowing the type of building construction and the rapid spread in the interior walls (that) I made the call 23 minutes after arriving on scene,” Block Island Chief Hobe added about the need to call for reinforcements, regardless of a tested or untested new plan.
Several fire departments from the mainland responded in various ways to help firefighters on the island or cover for those going the distance to it. Among the many were North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Charlestown, Dunn’s Corners, Kingston, Jamestown, Portsmouth, Narragansett and Westerly. In addition, Interstate Navigation needed to quickly shake awake its large hulking and sleeping white ferries shut down for the evening with captains and crew gone home. With the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department on the scene, a call was made to Josh Linda, vice president of Interstate Navigation, around midnight, asking for a boat on the mainland to bring mutual aid teams over to the island. Eventually, more than one ferry was used.
The ferries would lug the large and heavy aerial ladder trucks, a pumper, and other equipment for the 60-minute trudge through the water to the island. At Westerly Airport, New England Airlines had been called to get pilots and planes to fly firefighters over Block Island Sound to the island.
As mainland residents slept, their fire departments scrambled with this exceptional call for help.
In addition to personnel, the response included fire boats from North Kingstown and Narragansett and assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard in Point Judith. USCG revved up engines on its 45-foot boats to carry men and women through the early morning moonlight to join the volunteer firefighting forces on the island.
Local police, Emergency Medical Services, and other rescue operations were also on call to join if necessary.
As local departments dispatched personnel and some fire apparatus to the island, nearby towns came to those fire stations so that no mainland town was unprotected.
“North Kingstown Fire supplied two engine companies and a rescue to our fire station in the center of our town,” recalled Narragansett Fire Chief Scott Partington. “Union Fire District of South Kingstown provided an engine company at our south-end fire station, while the Jamestown Fire Department provided us protection with an engine company at our north-end fire station.”
“We also initiated a general call-back notification of our own off-duty members; those that were able to respond to work did so,” he said, echoing the remarks of other chiefs.
In another example of the beneficial ripple effect of mutual aid, Kettelle said East Greenwich, Exeter, and the remaining North Kingstown units covered North Kingstown.
Deputy Chief Tom Bradley of South Kingstown’s Union Fire District noted how the Union and Kingston district firefighters grabbed their gear and headed for the island.
He had contributed to planning for this kind of mutual aid scenario. He went to the Galilee Interstate Navigation docks to load fire trucks whose huge frames needed to be backed carefully and quickly into the hold of the boats.
Many chiefs and others in the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League — an association of more than 20 fire and EMS responders from Westerly to Western Coventry — planned for this kind of emergency response to Block Island, Bradley said.
“Last October, we were training with the Southern Firemen’s League and started discussing with them the need to establish an updated plan since we were lacking one,” Hobe said about why the effort started.
Kettelle, also involved in the planning, explained how it then developed.
“There is a formal mutual aid agreement in existence; it is titled the Southern New England Statewide Mutual Aid Plan. Block Island is included in it, and actually, the regional mutual aid dispatch center used it initially Friday night until they were provided additional information,” Kettelle said.
“The Statewide Mutual Aid Plan simply said if called, these departments would respond, but lacked the specifics,” Kettelle said.
The statewide plan didn’t have new additional details that were still being reviewed. These included sending six chief officers to the island to assist in establishing and managing incident command to give the Block Island incident command a break and time to rest or recuperate.
It also involved sending five firefighters and an officer to form work crews from various specific mutual aid fire departments.
“The most recent plan has an EMS component in the event there were a large number of people injured and how we would get EMS personnel to the island and what equipment is essential for them to bring from the mainland,” the chief said.
Hobe, Kettelle, and various other chiefs involved in the response said that putting the untested components to the test showed the success of their planning and its value.
“The RI fire service’s existing mutual aid plan system, in addition to the more recent preplanning conducted with Block Island for such an event, proved instrumental,” said Narragansett’s Partington.
“As a result, responding mutual aid departments were able to draft from the harbor to establish a reliable water supply, as well as provide firefighting personnel and additional apparatus to Block Island within an hour of their request for help,” he said.
Union District Chief Steve Pinch added, “I was on board a U.S. Coast Guard boat with 18 other firefighters. The plan worked well for getting assistance to the island as quickly as possible.”
Without the cavalry coming to Old Harbor, where the buildings are just that — old — and built close together, Hobe simply put what could have happened next.
“There would have been a severe lack of water and manpower,” he said, leaving the rest to imagine.
Write to Bill Seymour, a freelance writer covering news and feature stories, at independent.southcountylife@gmail.com.