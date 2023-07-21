Aleksandar Baba-Vulic will be exhibiting his photographs as a guest artist at the Spring Street Gallery from July 22 through August 5 with a show entitled Mercurial Moments. The exhibit includes an array of images capturing the magical moods, compelling moments and dramatic light that Block Island tantalizes its residents and visitors with.
Baba-Vulic is a Block Island-based photographer who originally hailed from Novi Sad, Serbia. While working on the island during the summers throughout his graduate school years, Alex and his camera fell in love with the natural beauty of the island. Over time he became a Block Island resident and a U.S. citizen. Alex and his work are well-known and popular through his years of showings at the Block Island Farmers Market and the Block Island Arts and Crafts Guild fairs.