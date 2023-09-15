Join us at The Spring Street Gallery on Friday, September 15 from 5 to 8:15 p.m. to celebrate Block Island Pride with Austin Morin’s Art Happening. Prepare to immerse yourself in a fusion of art, creativity, and celebration. Morin invites all people to come fully dressed in rainbows.
Morin affectionately calls the island his “ancestral salmon stream,” referencing the island’s allure for those who return, akin to salmon coming back to spawn. He found himself stranded on Block Island in 2020 when Japan closed its borders due to global covid restrictions. Like many others seeking refuge here, the island community warmly embraced him. In the fall, he began working at Persephone’s Kitchen, where he conceived the idea for Block Island Pride with generous support from Persephone Brown and her staff. In 2021, while working for The Nature Conservancy on Block Island as a field biologist, Austin organized Block Island’s first pride event and initiated the Nature Conservancy’s Queerness in Nature Program to educate the community on queer ecology.
This “Happening” will be an immersive experience that encourages viewers to engage with the gallery in a new format. The event will feature paintings, plant displays, Polaroid photography, a pulsating techno set, and a laser display. Morin’s installation is a love letter to the island, personal growth, and a fairy tale romance with his partner, Alex. Above all else, this show is about embracing queerness unapologetically and expressing it through art. His paintings are crafted with natural pigments, spices, dirt, and expired paint cans. Austin draws inspiration from Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s queer performance art “happenings,” which influenced the pop art movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s. This installation is a journey to find light and love in darkness, to foster creativity in challenging times, and to continually strive for self-improvement.
Following the gallery reception, attendees are invited to participate in a life drawing class with a nude model led by Katherine Clarke Langlands. Tickets for the life drawing class will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going towards supporting the 2024 Block Island Pride.