The gallery at the Block Island Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, announced the opening of its late- summer exhibit featuring works by Middletown’s Annabel Manning. The exhibition runs through late-September.
Additionally, both of RISCA’s airport galleries have an open call for artists for the 2024 exhibits.
The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 9, at 11:59 p.m. To apply, follow these links:
TF Green Greenspace Gallery: https:// forms.gle/Mq6uXoCNUhoXQgPFA.
Manning is a Middletown visual artist and educator currently teaching at the Newport Art Museum. She is working on a series of digital paintings inspired by her relocation to the seaside. Her process involves paintings, photographs, collages, and installations.
In New York City and Charlotte, Manning worked as a social practice artist with immigrants, incarcerated individuals, and other underrepresented communities with whom she developed art and literacy programs.
The 2023 exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Lois Harada, Providence, and Jon Baylor, Wakefield.