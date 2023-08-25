For some time, Jenny Noonan and Robin Langsdorf have enjoyed a warm and engaging friendship here on Block Island. Several years ago, Noonan started painting the beauty that surrounds her and shared the enthusiastic joy it brings her with Langsdorf, who as a photographer and member, heads the guest artist program in the Spring Street Gallery.
This led to two successful guest artist shows in the gallery where Noonan showed her landscape and floral paintings. Last fall, after a private showing of her recent work, Langsdorf was inspired by the vibrant color Noonan likes to use and saw the possibility of creating a colorful collaboration including some of the flowers, specifically dahlias Langsdorf has been growing in her on-island garden. Working together has been a meaningful and joyful shared experience.