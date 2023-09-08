Environment Paintings is an iteration of Katherine Clarke Langlands’ most recent and ongoing work, “Drifts” and “Line Paintings.” The exhibition explores an energetic, divergent alchemy of vibrant colors, provocative shapes, organic/inorganic materials, and modified space. The series is further nuanced by an underlying observation of the human experience, human complexity, human intervention, landscape, and the urge to redefine, re-assign, deconstruct, destruct, connect, respond, and ultimately, transform. This will be Langlands’ second show at the Spring Street Gallery. The opening will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. and will be on view until September 21, 2023. All are welcome.
Katherine Clarke Langlands studied studio art and sociology at the University of Vermont and is currently pursuing her MFA at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where she presented her thesis exhibition with the Low Residency Program during the summer of 2023. She is a studio resident at the Vermont Studio Center and shares her time between the verdant hills of Stowe, Vermont and the craggy coastline of Block Island, Rhode Island, where she and her partner have recently opened Darkside Surf & Skate. To see more of Langlands’ work, visit her website at: ART-KCL.COM.