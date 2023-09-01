Block Island resident Lars Trodson will have his first-ever show of photographs at The Spring Street Gallery starting with an artist’s reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gallery on Saturday, September 2. The show will run through September 15.
The show is called “Take A Closer Look,” and will feature 10 images.
“I’ve been taking photos of the island for years. First as the editor and writer for The Block Island Times, but more recently just for the simple pleasure of it,” said Trodson, who is currently a manager at The Spring House Hotel. “It’s hard to take a bad picture on Block Island, but since I love the island at night, I started to look for images after the sun had set. I’m also interested in patterns, and a few of the images will be just the arrangement of objects that caught my eye.”
The images will be no larger than 10 by 12 inches in order to invite the viewer to lean in and take a look at the details in each of the landscapes or objects. “I’d like to thank Aleksandar Baba-Vulic, who took the time to print these images. His generosity is greatly appreciated,” said Trodson.