Pamela Dulong Williams will be exhibiting at the Spring Street Gallery, 105 Spring Street from August 5 to August 17. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, August 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Dulong Williams has been painting, teaching and exhibiting since 1974. She has received many prestigious awards, including the National Academy, NYC and the Copley Society of Boston, to name a few.
In 1997, she moved off the island to South Berwick, Maine. She has continued to paint and teach workshops on the island as well as in Maine, New Hampshire, Italy, Mexico, Cape Breton, Florida, Connecticut, and privately in her Maine studio.
Although she is best known for her portraiture and figurative paintings, her 50 years of work has taken her exploring many subjects to include plein air painting as well as studio still-lifes. Her passion is color, light and composition, no matter what the subject. DuLong Williams’s inspiration comes from constantly challenging her abilities. To paint what is unfamiliar has kept her working and growing for decades.
This summer’s exhibit will include new figurative work in oil and oil pastel as well as still-lifes in oil and watercolor.