Painting by Pamela DuLong Williams

Pamela Dulong Williams will be exhibiting at the Spring Street Gallery, 105 Spring Street from August 5 to August 17. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, August 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Dulong Williams has been painting, teaching and exhibiting since 1974. She has received many prestigious awards, including the National Academy, NYC and the Copley Society of Boston, to name a few.