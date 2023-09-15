The Block Island Arts Council is delighted to invite the island community and mainland visitors to join us for our initial Passport to the Arts Celebration. Held on Saturday, September 23, this exciting day of arts activities will begin at 9 a.m. with a wide array of open studios and hands-on arts experiences and conclude with an artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Spring Street Gallery. The day’s activities will showcase more than three dozen artists sharing their creativity in over 25 different genres. Here is a small sampling of what you can experience over the course of the day: jewelry metal-smithing, oil, water color and acrylic painting, fiber artists at work, poetry readings, sculpting, mosaics, Latin dance classes, ceramics, photography and so much more! In addition to sand sculpting at Fred Benson Town Beach, fun hands-on activities will include painting beach rocks in our #nature program at the Island Free Library and helping to paint a four-panel community mural of iconic Block Island scenes. Beginning at 9 a.m., guests can pick up their free Art Passports and event guides at one of three locations, the Block Island Chamber of Commerce, the Farmers Market, or under the Champlin’s Marina tent. This passport will track your art adventures while “traveling” around Block Island throughout the day. Be sure every member of your family or group gets their passport stamped at each activity before journeying onwards. Every stamp you earn will entitle you to one free raffle ticket at the day’s end. The raffle, which will include over 20 prizes, will be drawn on Sunday, September 24, and guests do not need to be present to win.
Art Around Town - Passport to the Arts Celebration
