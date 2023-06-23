“Great Waves From Tiny Ripples Grow,” a new exhibition of photographs by Scott Barrow goes on view at The Spring Street Gallery on Saturday, June 24th, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will remain on view through July 6.

Barrow says, “I am drawn to fresh water and my soul has always seen itself as a deep, spring-fed lake. Calm, reflective and peaceful. Capturing the quiet images of ripples on a lake at sunrise is a collaborative affair. The water is patient and you have time to observe and respond.”