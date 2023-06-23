“Great Waves From Tiny Ripples Grow,” a new exhibition of photographs by Scott Barrow goes on view at The Spring Street Gallery on Saturday, June 24th, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will remain on view through July 6.
Barrow says, “I am drawn to fresh water and my soul has always seen itself as a deep, spring-fed lake. Calm, reflective and peaceful. Capturing the quiet images of ripples on a lake at sunrise is a collaborative affair. The water is patient and you have time to observe and respond.”
“The dance of light on the world around me is what powers my creativity. I love taking photographs and I can make a beautiful image anywhere. The challenge for me as an artist is to go beyond beauty and find my connection to a scene, to become part of it in the moment that I release the shutter. That coming together is what I strive for, the moment when “beautiful becomes remarkable.”
“Now though, after shooting while crossing open water to frolic on the ocean beaches of Block Island my photographer’s eye has embraced a new and saltier love. Glassy, churning, curling, turbulent, playful and powerfully expressive. There is no time to reflect, only a second to see, anticipate and record before the scene vanishes. These painterly photographs are my attempt to capture the final moments of each wave’s performance in a single frame.”
Scott Barrow has won numerous awards over the years, including the Communication Arts Photography Award of Excellence (12 awards), Graphis Photography Annual Award (4), New York Art Director’s Club Award of Excellence (2), International Black & White Spider Award (12), APA /NY Award (5), Kodak Prisma Award (2), PX3 Prix De La Photographie Paris, and was named a Moab Master in 2015.