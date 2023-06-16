Note: Nancy Walker Greenaway will be reading from her work on Saturday, June 17 at the Spring Street Gallery from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Until I could read and recite poetry on my own, my mother read to me from Robert Louis Stevenson’s “A Child’s Garden of Verses.”
In seventh grade, Gertrude Parry, a never-to-be-forgotten teacher, encouraged me to write a poem myself. The process was a revelation to me: totally involving, intense, spiritual, emotional, intellectual - a process of exploration, discovery, epiphany:
I had thought to find a topic
I would have to search all night,
but I found my lyrics written
in God’s setting sun last night.
In high school, I was introduced to Edgar Allan Poe, e e cummings, Robert Frost; in college, to Shakespeare, Sylvia Plath, and to Langston Hughes, Lucille Clifton, Robert Hayden, by Dr. Cecelia Drewry, a skilled professional reader and actress, as well as an inspiring academician.
For the rest of my life, I turned to poetry when moved by something I found worthy of detailed attention, when trying to understand incomprehensible personal or world events, when I was confronted by what seemed indescribable beauty or horror, generosity or injustice:
Lost in debris of Ukrainian genocide,
we search for fragments of hope
and find them in faces of children and their teddy bears
pressed against windows of trains and buses…
I coached gifted students for the statewide Poetry Out Loud contest, and I organized many an April National Poetry Month performance of Voices from the Village, starring talented “non-poet” island readers and reciters.
In the past, I have participated in Dodge Poetry Festivals in N.J. and Massachusetts Poetry Festivals in Salem, Mass.
I attempt to write daily, and if the Muses are generous, add to a growing collection of “beginnings” that are in a continual state of revision.
I start most days by reading the poetry of others: Ada Limón, Rita Dove, Donald Hall, Galway Kinnell, Linda Pastan, Sharon Olds, Billy Collins, Jack Gilbert, Carolyn Forché, Adam Zagajewski, Ilya Kaminsky, Natasha Tretheway, Charles Simic. I receive a Poem-a-Day from Poets.org, read many emerging poets on-line, study the Poetry Foundation’s website, read work found in The Atlantic and The New Yorker, and articles in The New York Times. Then I walk and take in the beauty of our island.
I remain grateful to Anthony Towne (Block Island Writers Workshop), Lynn Brown and Brainard Carey (The Works); Lisa Starr, Lisa Sprague, Tracey Dillon, and Eileen Miller (The Block Island Poetry Project); Naomi Shihab Nye (The Texas Observer), Trixie Wadson (Balancing The Tides); Valerie Lawson (Off the Coast); Keith Flynn (The Asheville Review); Josie Merck, artist-co-creator (Present on Block Island); to The Block Island Times, to generous forever-friends and to new friends who read, reflect, and comment on my work; to new publishers who disseminate my words and to new venues who welcome my readings of them.
Finally, thank you, once again, to donors who established a poetry award in my name. It is given each year to a senior at the Block Island School graduation.
Here’s to: Community. Communication. Compassion. Creativity.
P.S. Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb” will always be welcome on my bookshelf.