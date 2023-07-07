Beginning on July 8, Tori Jones Studio will present a month-long show of painter Mary Breneman’s work. The Hudson Valley-based artist’s intimate oil paintings, created in the spirit of the New York School and in the tradition of plein air painting, celebrate the beauty of the natural world. Nine original works are painterly reflections of landscapes and still lifes, all captured in the lush palette of summer.
Until 2014, Breneman exclusively painted in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where she lived and owned a gallery for 15 years. Her paintings were widely collected and celebrated for their vibrancy and representation of Mexican culture and landscape. When family called her back to the East Coast, she settled in Hudson, New York, where her work has taken on a new palette and vision.