You are invited to Island Bound Bookstore on Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m. to meet author Meg Mitchell Moore, whose most recent book, “ S u m m e r Stage,” is set on Block I s l a n d . Moore’s first book set on Block Island, “The Islanders,” published in 2019, has been a favorite of Island Bound Bookstore customers and “Summer Stage” is proving just as popular. The author of seven novels, Moore is a graduate of Providence College and New York University who worked as a freelance journalist before turning to writing novels. The daughter of a Naval officer, Moore moved around every few years, spending her senior year in high school in Winter Harbor, Maine, the setting of her fourth novel, “The Captain’s Daughter.” She has lived in California, which influenced the setting of her third novel, “The Admissions,” and now resides in Newburyport, Massachusetts.
A book for everyone who loves Block Island and a great beach read, “Summer Stage” is for “Those who like their beach books with a lot of drama… "Summer Stage” is best enjoyed for its setting (in its varied loveliness Block Island becomes almost another character), for its observations about the changing nature of fame, and for its occasional sly commentary.” (Wall Street Journal)