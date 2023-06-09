The gallery at the Block Island Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announces the opening of artworks by Miranda Zhen-Yao Van-Boswell of Providence. The exhibition runs through late July.
Miranda Zhen-Yao Van-Boswell is an artist of the Hong Kong diaspora, currently living in the ancestral homelands of the Narragansett Nation (colonially known as Providence). She graduated from Brown University in 2020 with a BA in Visual Arts and works in photography, text, and mixed media. Her work engages the triangular affair of translation, rituals of domesticity, and the intersection of personal and collective histories. She is a Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and New England Foundation of the Arts grant recipient, and has work held in the Museum of Everyday Life’s permanent collection.