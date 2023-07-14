Block Island was spared the recent torrential rains and flooding experienced in much of the New England and New York area during the past week, although there were some passing showers here and there.
But that doesn’t mean islanders aren’t worried about the effect of high waters, whether they come from hurricanes, storm surge, or just plain, heavy rain.
The Sea Level Rise Committee has now identified areas to prioritize in making Block Island a more “resilient” place. Some of the areas they’ve had in mind all along since their formation, and some are as a result of the community engagement session they held last month to which many town employees, stakeholders and “interested members of the community” were invited.
On the list of the top five are making the dunes along the east side of the island one long continuous one (“to keep us one island as long as possible,” said Chair Judy Gray), Corn Neck Road, Bridgegate Square, Ocean Avenue in New Harbor, Ocean Avenue between Old Harbor and the intersection at Beach Avenue, and a review of the Zoning Ordinances to see if anything could be changed there to facilitate resiliency.
SLR member Socha Cohen, who is also on the Planning Board, said, “What I’m envisioning is breaking up the next meeting with one day devoted to ordinance review.”
SLR member and Second Warden Sven Risom said, “That’s the scariest meeting I ever heard of.”
All joking aside, Risom felt the Planning Board should be involved in that as planning and ordinance changes were in their purview. “Why is the Sea Level Rise Committee working on ordinances changes?” he asked. “That’s like me talking about roads and [Director of Public Works] Mike Shea not being here.”
One of the reasons for identifying and developing specific projects is to be able to take advantage of grants, and at the beginning of the meeting, Gray reviewed several grants she had come across from various governmental agencies. Some, she said, Block Island wasn’t eligible for, and others were possible for some projects, but not for others.
Some of the grants are more regional in nature, and Gray has been participating in a new Rhode Island resiliency learning workshop, which has had just one meeting so far.
Member Claire Stover Comings thought it would be most helpful to see what other towns were doing.
Going forward, researcher Bryan Oakley will attend the next Sea Level Rise meeting in August, not to talk about his research so much, but to “chat with us and answer questions,” said Gray.
And, in September, the SLR Committee hopes to hold a follow-up Community Engagement Workshop to further hone in on areas identified as concerns brought up at the first one.