Professor Elizabeth Laliberte’s University of Rhode Island geology class came to Block Island for a field trip guided by Block Island Maritime Institute Board member George Davis and BIMI Director Valerie Blansfield. They were here to study landforms associated with glacial and coastal processes as well as to observe some of the measures the island has taken to combat erosion.
