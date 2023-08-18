BIRA survey results

A graphic of the issues that received greatest support on the survey.

The Block Island Residents Association (BIRA) distributed a survey in May 2023 to its 500 members, which yielded very strong participation from both year-round residents and seasonal homeowners. The age of respondents ranged from 41 to 94 with a mean age of 67.5 years.

Of the issues surveyed, those that received the most support from respondents based on a five-point scale are listed below. These issues are those with mean values on the five-point scale greater than or equal to 4.2, and that received support from more than 75 percent of respondents.