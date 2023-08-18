The Block Island Residents Association (BIRA) distributed a survey in May 2023 to its 500 members, which yielded very strong participation from both year-round residents and seasonal homeowners. The age of respondents ranged from 41 to 94 with a mean age of 67.5 years.
Of the issues surveyed, those that received the most support from respondents based on a five-point scale are listed below. These issues are those with mean values on the five-point scale greater than or equal to 4.2, and that received support from more than 75 percent of respondents.
- Reducing the deer population (4.6; 91 percent) n Increasing moped regulation (4.6; 90 percent)
- Preserving iconic view sheds (e.g., Rodman’s Hollow, Mohegan Bluffs, The Maze and Clay Head) (4.3; 81 percent)
- Increasing town enforcement of existing beach ordinances (4.3; 81 percent)
- Increasing affordable rental housing (4.2; 80 percent)
- Imposing a higher landing fee to fund issues related to increased tourism (4.3; 80 percent)
- Shoreline access (4.2; 80 percent)
- Easing traffic congestion (4.2; 77 percent)
BIRA will be focusing its efforts to support and facilitate a number of these critical issues going forward. One of these initiatives is a community forum in collaboration with RespectBI at BIMI on Wednesday, August 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. called: “A community forum with Sen. Alana DiMario and Rep. Tina Spears: Where do we go from here? Continuing the conversation on Block Island’s roadway safety, mopeds and more.” Join our state legislators and island panelists Kate Butcher of Block Island Realty, Rescue Captain Tracy Fredericks, Police Chief John Lynch, First Warden Keith Stover, and the Medical Center's Dr. Thomas Warcup, for a conversation on improving Block Island’s roadway safety.
Our strength is in our numbers. We encourage you to add your voice to ours and become a BIRA member. For more information about BIRA, and how to join, please visit our website at www.BIRA02807.org or contact BIRA President, Joe Loya at Joseph.Loya@ BIRA02807.org.