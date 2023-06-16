2021 Race Week

2021 Storm Trysail Race Week as photographed by Ray Perry.

“The Wizard of Zenda,” a film about the life of sailing legend Buddy Melges, will be screened at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at the Block Island Club. “Wizard of Zenda” takes the viewer on a wild ride through the career of one of the greatest sailors in the history of the sport.

Proceeds of the pre-release screening will go toward replacement of the club’s over 50-year-old main pier, according to Jamie Spallone, long time club board member.