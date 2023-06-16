“The Wizard of Zenda,” a film about the life of sailing legend Buddy Melges, will be screened at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at the Block Island Club. “Wizard of Zenda” takes the viewer on a wild ride through the career of one of the greatest sailors in the history of the sport.
Proceeds of the pre-release screening will go toward replacement of the club’s over 50-year-old main pier, according to Jamie Spallone, long time club board member.
The film is the untold story of Buddy Melges, a fiercely competitive but beloved sailor who won Olympic medals and championships. But the pinnacle of sailing eluded him: the America’s Cup. Melges grew up near the small village of Zenda, Wisconsin. This, plus his intuitive, some would say ‘mystical’ powers to see and feel the wind, earned him the nickname: The Wizard of Zenda.
Melges won the respect and admiration of his peers and adversaries. And many of sailing’s biggest icons were interviewed for the film, including three-time America’s Cup winner Dennis Conner, Australian champion John Bertrand, former ESPN sailing analyst and America’s Cup winner Gary Jobson, and Bill Koch, the billionaire businessman who teamed up with Melges in the 1992 America’s Cup.
Quicklier Film Partners Executive Producer Anne Peterson chose long-time partner and filmmaker Mark Honer to write and direct “Wizard of Zenda.” “It’s been a long road, but we’re excited to share this amazing story,” said Peterson, who grew up sailing the same waters as Melges at Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. “Many people know about Buddy’s championships. But not many know how he used that winning platform to teach not just sailing, but lessons about humility, honesty, persistence and overcoming adversity.”
Through exhaustive research, the filmmakers uncovered film and video ranging from a 1946 regional regatta, when Buddy was 16, to a world iceboat championship in 1999, which Buddy won at the age of 71. “The jackpot was getting unprecedented access to over 100 hours of behind-the-scenes archival footage of the 1992 America3 campaign,” said Honer.
Quicklier Film Partners is partnering with organizations and sponsors to distribute the documentary through private screenings, events and film festivals. Spallone noted that Josh Maldonado of Soundwaves is helping the club show the film.
“We appreciate the opportunity to show the film during Race Week as a fundraiser,” Spallone said. “We felt the timing with Race Week could not be better. The sailors competing during Race Week know about Buddy Melges, and some may have even met or sailed with or against him,” he added. “We hope to have a good turnout.” The Storm Trysail Club Foundation is making a donation to the club in connection with this screening as part of their long-standing tradition of helping organizations that provide a community service.
The club is located about a mile north of town off Corn Neck Road and on the northeast corner of the Great Salt Pond, and can also be reached by launch or dinghy. Admission will be $20. All proceeds beyond the cost of the screening rights will go toward the club’s dock replacement project.