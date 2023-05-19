The 2023 Block Island Film Festival is being held in tribute to Edith Littlefield Blane, featuring the Spotlight Film documentary, “Bound by Blue,” about her storied and remarkable life.
This year’s festival is being held from May 30 to June 2 at the Block Island Maritime Institute at the edge of the Great Salt Pond.
Blane enjoyed a childhood on Block Island that was filled with journeys through the trails and clamming and fishing in the Great Salt Pond at a time when her family’s home had no electrical power or running water. As an adult, she worked for the Town of New Shoreham in the Town Clerk’s office and later served in the elected position of First Warden.
The documentary about her life, “Bound by Blue,” is the film festival’s featured Spotlight Film, directed by Katherine Reaves and produced by islanders Susan Bush and Laura Parsons.
“We are honored to celebrate the life and times of such an extraordinary woman in Edith Littlefield Blane,” said Cassius Shuman, film festival founder, and executive director. “The film tells her personal story, perceptions of what her life on Block Island is and what it used to be.”
This year’s Block Island Film Festival is hosted by Kristin Carey (“The Greatest Beer Run,” “Hall Pass”) and Henry LeBlanc (“American Horror Stories,” “Perry Mason”). Shuman worked with Carey and LeBlanc, who are founding BIFF board members, in the entertainment industry in Hollywood.
The film festival will feature a collection of 25 films in four categories, narrative feature films, short films, student short films, and short documentaries, competing for the Lighthouse Award. There is also a screenplay competition.
The film festival will feature an episode from the docu-series called “Slatersville,” produced by Rhode Islander Christian de Rezendes. “Slatersville” is an 11-episode historical documentary series that retraces the 200-year history of the first industrialized mill village in the United States, which is in the Blackstone Valley of northern Rhode Island. Christian is a native of the village.
BIFF will screen filmmaker Nick Rapuano’s riveting narrative short film, “Finding Hope,” as a Spotlight Film. The story explores the tragic consequences of teenage drug addiction. The film is written, produced, and starring Lisa Deane, whose son Joe died from accidental fentanyl poisoning in December of 2018.
“They’re all excellent films. And the great thing is that we get to hear all about the filmmaking process from the participating filmmakers during our post-screening filmmaker panels,” said Shuman. “That has been a staple and highlighted focus of the Block Island Film Festival.”
The Block Island Maritime Institute in New Harbor, “sitting at the edge of the Great Salt Pond, is a spectacular setting for the film festival,” he said. “This will be our fifth annual event and we are all excited to showcase the terrific work of some extraordinary filmmaking talent.”
Shuman noted that the Block Island Film Festival is thrilled about the partnership with its new sponsor, Champlin’s Marina & Resort. “We look forward to working with Champlin’s, including General Manager Elizabeth Connor, on promoting filmmaking and the arts on Block Island.”
The schedule and information for the Block Island Film Festival can be found on the nonprofit’s website. Tickets are available for purchase at the venue’s door prior to each film screening.