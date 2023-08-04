The Block Island Inshore Fishing Tournament ended on Sunday, July 23 with a winning striped bass measuring 48 inches, caught by team “Frayed Knot” led by Capt. Richard Lipsitz of North Kingstown, with the award for the Best Scenic Photo in the Block Island Wind Farm going to Dariusz Kolodziejczak of Johnston.

The First Place Team category saw a three-way tie between team Tightlined led by Taylor Ingraham of Norwalk, Conn.; team Grateful 5 of Narragansett, R.I. including Rick Black as well as Dustin, Flynn, Hayes and Tucker Jansen; and team Defiant led by Eugene Burger of Cutchogue, N.Y., who were also awarded the Best Team photo in the Block Island Wind Farm area. Angler Colin Mansfield of Medford, Mass. dominated the shore division with a 29-inch striped bass and a 33-inch bluefish, taking first place for both shore division species.