The Block Island Inshore Fishing Tournament ended on Sunday, July 23 with a winning striped bass measuring 48 inches, caught by team “Frayed Knot” led by Capt. Richard Lipsitz of North Kingstown, with the award for the Best Scenic Photo in the Block Island Wind Farm going to Dariusz Kolodziejczak of Johnston.
The First Place Team category saw a three-way tie between team Tightlined led by Taylor Ingraham of Norwalk, Conn.; team Grateful 5 of Narragansett, R.I. including Rick Black as well as Dustin, Flynn, Hayes and Tucker Jansen; and team Defiant led by Eugene Burger of Cutchogue, N.Y., who were also awarded the Best Team photo in the Block Island Wind Farm area. Angler Colin Mansfield of Medford, Mass. dominated the shore division with a 29-inch striped bass and a 33-inch bluefish, taking first place for both shore division species.
Twenty-five teams participated in the two-day event. Capt. Chris Willi of Block Island Fishworks, tournament host, said, “We increased participation by a third for a total of 122 anglers and we were able to make a $6,000 contribution to the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.” Capt. Willi said, “Thanks to Ørsted [owners of the Block Island Wind Farm] and their sponsorship of the tournament, we were able to donate 100 percent of tournament fees to the Fire and Rescue Department along with a gift from Capt. Nick’s Rock and Roll Bar, where the tournament awards ceremony was held.”
Over $10,000 in prizes, gift cards, and tournament swag were awarded at the ‘After Party’ on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Tournament included shore, fly fishing, youth, and boat divisions. There were striped bass and bluefish categories for all divisions plus black sea bass and fluke for boat and youth divisions. There was also a team prize with photo division prizes taken with the Block Island Wind Farm in background were awarded for best fish, best scenic, and best team photos.
Tournament co-sponsors were Whalers Brewing, South Kingstown; Quaker Lane Bait and Tackle, North Kingstown; The Saltwater Edge, Middletown; Ocean State Tackle, Providence; Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown; and Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly.