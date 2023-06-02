On Saturday, May 20, 12 young island pianists attended the annual Rhode Island Solo and Ensemble Ratings Festival at Ponaganset High School. This festival, attended by over 2,000 music students from Rhode Island, gives the students an opportunity to perform a composition they have learned and to be evaluated on areas such as tone, rhythm, technique, interpretation, and presentation.
Our musicians were well prepared and very impressive, earning 10 As and two Bs for music in levels one through three. All received a medal for their high marks.