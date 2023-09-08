An arrest by a New Shoreham Police on June 18 of Richard Morrell, 20, of New Milford, Connecticut appears to have gone awry, as Officer James Baino, 48, was indicted on Wednesday, August 23 on a charge of assault and battery. According to Town Manager Maryanne Crawford, Baino was put on leave that night and let go by the department on August 2. He was due to appear in court Thursday, Sept. 7 for arraignment.
Morrell, who was a summer worker on the island, was arraigned in July on charges of assaulting Baino and causing physical injury, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He was released on his own recognizance.