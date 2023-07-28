“It still has that new ambulance smell,” says Rescue Squad Captain Beth Rousseau of the brand new ambulance the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department took delivery of a month ago.

The 2022 van-style ambulance was made possible by a grant from the Roosa Fund that the rescue squad applied for in 2021 to replace two ambulances in its fleet that were aging. Rousseau said that the driving force behind the request came from department member Kirk Littlefield.