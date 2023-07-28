At 24 years old, Kat Kiley is celebrating 10 years of performing live. At 13, she took her ukulele to the Farmers Market and started busking. Not long after, she asked to sing a song during a performance by a local band, The Booze Beggars, and was quickly enlisted as a regular performer. When The Booze Beggars morphed into The Young Guns, Kiley grew into an established lead singer.
“Being able to play with The Booze Beggars, and then eventually getting adopted into the Young Guns was such a great opportunity for me as a performer because I got all of this knowledge about performing that most people … start acquiring at a much older age. I feel like I’m already very seasoned at performing and I’m only 24. Like, I already have 10 years of performing under my belt. And I’m super grateful for that opportunity. I feel like it’s a really hard thing to learn as you get older, and I’m so grateful that I grew up knowing it, being surrounded by it.”
Kiley is known for her frenetic stage presence and impassioned delivery of the lyrics of well-known and well-worn covers. As a vocalist, she is able to hold her own while covering famously powerful singers such as Tina Turner, Ann Wilson and Dolly Parton. She admits to frequent vocal comparisons to one of her musical idols, Amy Winehouse. As a performer, she particularly embraces the dark side of famous songs, applying a sense of theatricality to her covers. “I used to do musical theater, I like being able to act through that. I like any song where I get to act- act a little crazy. So like ‘Jolene,’ and ‘Sympathy [for the Devil]’ I get to be the devil, and ‘Jolene’ I get to be this scorned woman; I love doing that.”
Though she originally hails from East Greenwich and currently studies in London, Kiley considers Block Island her hometown. Her musical journey started with Girls Rock! R.I., now called RIOT R.I., a Rhode Island-based feminist and queer-inclusive youth music camp. She has practiced guitar, bass, drums, and the ukulele, but considers her voice her main instrument.
Growing up, she noted a pervasive sense of women in music “hav[ing] to earn their keep” and being restricted to only a few styles of music. Kiley credits Hailey Williams of Paramore as being a musical role model as a rock frontwoman. George Leonard III, a Rhode Island-based musician known as Geo Trio, saw Kiley perform and invited her to join his rock ensemble as a singer and began tutoring her in blues guitar.
As a songwriter, she finds herself drawn to country and blues styles. From her father, her time with The Booze Beggars, and learning blues guitar: “When I hear blues music I feel like I’m at home.” She is currently studying music at BIMM Institute in London and developing her sound in the tight-knit blues community there. Kiley and British guitarist/producer Reece Roughley are now in the process of producing an album of her original work.
Visitors can see Kat Kiley perform solo acoustic music on the deck at Winfield’s every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. and as the lead singer of The Young Guns on the deck at Captain Nick’s every Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. She will be singing solo acoustic at Persephone’s Kitchen during some of the Thursday Night Markets and, when she can, drops in to perform with Wild Bill and the Block Island Jazz Collective at Winfield’s, Tuesday evenings, 7 to 9 p.m.