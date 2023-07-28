Kat Kiley July 4 2023

Block Island Sound: Kat Kiley impersonating Dolly Parton on the Yellow Kittens float during the 2023 Block Island Fourth of July Parade. (Photo: R, Meyer)

At 24 years old, Kat Kiley is celebrating 10 years of performing live. At 13, she took her ukulele to the Farmers Market and started busking. Not long after, she asked to sing a song during a performance by a local band, The Booze Beggars, and was quickly enlisted as a regular performer. When The Booze Beggars morphed into The Young Guns, Kiley grew into an established lead singer.

“Being able to play with The Booze Beggars, and then eventually getting adopted into the Young Guns was such a great opportunity for me as a performer because I got all of this knowledge about performing that most people … start acquiring at a much older age. I feel like I’m already very seasoned at performing and I’m only 24. Like, I already have 10 years of performing under my belt. And I’m super grateful for that opportunity. I feel like it’s a really hard thing to learn as you get older, and I’m so grateful that I grew up knowing it, being surrounded by it.”