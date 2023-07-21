Cameron Greenlee And Jameson Transue

Cameron Greenlee with a young Jameson Transue at ConserFest. (Courtesy photo)

Some of Block Island’s best-known attractions are the sailing community, the expanse of natural beauty, and the ubiquitous live music. Cameron Greenlee’s life seems to revolve around a passion for these and has since before he made the island his permanent home. Now a mainstay of the island’s evolving music scene, Greenlee can be found performing covers and originals around town with his many collaborating musicians.

Greenlee has dedicated his summer this year to island projects, but has until recently spent time traveling to perform reggae and ska around the northeast and abroad. He has worked with Jamaican label Naya Records for much of his career, both as a recording artist and as a member of live, backing-band Naya Rockers. “We’ve backed some pretty big name artists. Two that we’re still currently working with are Clinton Fearon, who is pretty much a legend - also Sister Nancy,” of Bam Bam fame. Outside of his work with the label, he spent five years touring with genre icons The Skatalites, and sometimes works as an independent hire for various projects.