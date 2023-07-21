Some of Block Island’s best-known attractions are the sailing community, the expanse of natural beauty, and the ubiquitous live music. Cameron Greenlee’s life seems to revolve around a passion for these and has since before he made the island his permanent home. Now a mainstay of the island’s evolving music scene, Greenlee can be found performing covers and originals around town with his many collaborating musicians.
Greenlee has dedicated his summer this year to island projects, but has until recently spent time traveling to perform reggae and ska around the northeast and abroad. He has worked with Jamaican label Naya Records for much of his career, both as a recording artist and as a member of live, backing-band Naya Rockers. “We’ve backed some pretty big name artists. Two that we’re still currently working with are Clinton Fearon, who is pretty much a legend - also Sister Nancy,” of Bam Bam fame. Outside of his work with the label, he spent five years touring with genre icons The Skatalites, and sometimes works as an independent hire for various projects.
Musically, he has spent his life exploring genres and instruments. Classically trained in his youth, he chose a classical music major before switching to jazz and contemporary, and began to pursue reggae after graduating from college. His original work fuses his diverse musical influences into unique, thoughtfully crafted instrumentals. Recent collaborations include a soon-to-be-released single with island resident and singer-songwriter Carrie Johnson, and “Born a Rastaman,” a reggae interpretation of The Allman Brothers Band’s hit “Ramblin’ Man,” featuring Miami-based frontman Johnny Dread.
On what started him on the path to musicianship, Greenlee credited his family, with particular reference to his maternal grandmother, an accomplished composer, organist, and choir director. He attributes some of his life trajectory to “spending time with her, getting inspired to be a musician through her.” In the late 2000s, Greenlee followed her lead and took up the organ at Harbor Baptist Church, and now serves as an organist to the island’s broader ecumenical community. His grandparents were avid sailors from New York who first came to the island in the 1950s, only to end up incorporating Block Island into their family life permanently. His family’s history of sailing eventually led to Greenlee becoming a sailing instructor at the Block Island Club.
Greenlee always brings his interests home to share with the island. He is a resident musician at Winfield’s (Mondays 8-10 p.m.); The Harbor Grill and Orchid Lounge (Tuesdays 6-9 p.m.); The Atlantic Inn (Wednesdays 6-9); and Champlin’s Resort (Thursdays 4-7 and Sundays 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.). He combines his love for nature and music in ConserFest, his music-based non-profit that raises funds for island conservation projects, and currently serves as the Waterfront Director at the Block Island Club. On what keeps him invested in his music while juggling so many endeavors: “I do other stuff in addition to music, it keeps me interested, it balances me out. I need to do other things as well, it’s part of the inspiration.” He referred to ConserFest specifically as a labor of love, stating: “When it’s all said and done, it feels like a really easy way to give back to something that’s given me so much in my life, as well as for other people.”