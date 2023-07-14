“Anthropologically, music is something all cultures produce. Every culture has its own style of music, its own fashion, its own language, cuisine. There was a time when these things varied ever so slightly in every little village. Thinking about music from this perspective is exciting for me and jazz is definitely an interesting thing to think about culturally. It’s a truly American music and the US is a fascinating place in so many ways,” said ‘Wild Bill’ Sellar, sitting down to discuss his perspective on music and his own experience as a lifelong musician. “It has such a profound effect on the human psyche. It can make you angry, it can calm you down.”
Sellar is a well-known performing artist on Block Island, but he does not consider himself a career musician. A jazz drummer and New Jersey native, Sellar has been performing on the island for 21 years and is known to audiences as “Wild Bill.” Offstage, he plays guitar and piano. He credits his cousins with his initial interest in drums and went on to study classical percussion in college. Sellar enjoys music regardless of genre, though he stated that jazz has always had a place in his life, from when and where he grew up and now being able to perform with visiting musicians who he holds in high regard. “It’s different people, so it’s like an amazing opportunity for me. And I honestly feel like some of the people I have coming out, I have no business playing with, they’re like so much better than me. Which is such a good - that’s the best position to be in in a band. Just to learn, [it] expands your repertoire, listening to people with a larger musical vocabulary than you have. It makes you learn and grow.”
Two years ago, he formed The Block Island Jazz Collective, a network for jazz musicians to connect and perform together on the island. Two of his collaborating musicians, Donnie Aikins, bassist, and Dan Liparini, guitar, joined him to talk about their time playing in the collective. Liparini has been working with Sellar on the island for two years, performing professionally for 16 years, and is preparing to move to New Jersey to further his music education. Aikins is a new addition: A recent graduate of Salve Regina University, now based in Newport, Rhode Island. Both Aikins and Liparini began studying music in their teens and continue to study throughout their musical careers. Both stated that they intend to play on Block Island again.
When asked what keeps them going as musicians, all three characterized the feeling of a successful performance as “like a new high every time,” and expressed their enthusiasm for getting to work with other musicians and learn from their peers.
“There’s no ultimatum with music. There’s always something to learn, which is something that I absolutely love,” said Aikins. He expressed a shared sentiment among the three: “Constantly learning, that’s what keeps me going.”
BIJC will continue with a rotation of performers: Josh David Barrett of The Wailers, Hawaiian lap steel player Jon Lam, and more New England-based musicians: pianist Jhony Keys, saxophonist Leland Baker, bassist Evan Carley, bassist Sam Kurtzonkowski, guitarist George Leonard, and Block Island vocalist Kat Kiley, to name a few. Block Island Jazz Collective will be performing at Dead Eye Dick’s (Mondays 6-9); on the deck at Winfield’s (Tuesdays 7-9); at The Harbor Grill and Orchid Lounge (Wednesdays 6-9); and at Tigerfish (Thursdays 6-9) during the peak summer season.
When asked what they wanted people to know about their performances on the island, Liparini stated, “If they come… we’re putting our hearts and souls on the line out there.”
Aikins added, “And we take requests.”