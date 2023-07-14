The B.I. Jazz Collective

The Block Island Jazz Collective, from left to right, Dan Liparini, Bill Sellars, and Donnie Aikins. (Photo: Erin Groll)

“Anthropologically, music is something all cultures produce. Every culture has its own style of music, its own fashion, its own language, cuisine. There was a time when these things varied ever so slightly in every little village. Thinking about music from this perspective is exciting for me and jazz is definitely an interesting thing to think about culturally. It’s a truly American music and the US is a fascinating place in so many ways,” said ‘Wild Bill’ Sellar, sitting down to discuss his perspective on music and his own experience as a lifelong musician. “It has such a profound effect on the human psyche. It can make you angry, it can calm you down.”

Sellar is a well-known performing artist on Block Island, but he does not consider himself a career musician. A jazz drummer and New Jersey native, Sellar has been performing on the island for 21 years and is known to audiences as “Wild Bill.” Offstage, he plays guitar and piano. He credits his cousins with his initial interest in drums and went on to study classical percussion in college. Sellar enjoys music regardless of genre, though he stated that jazz has always had a place in his life, from when and where he grew up and now being able to perform with visiting musicians who he holds in high regard. “It’s different people, so it’s like an amazing opportunity for me. And I honestly feel like some of the people I have coming out, I have no business playing with, they’re like so much better than me. Which is such a good - that’s the best position to be in in a band. Just to learn, [it] expands your repertoire, listening to people with a larger musical vocabulary than you have. It makes you learn and grow.”