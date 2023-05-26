Picasso once said, “It took me four years to paint like Raphael, but it took me a lifetime to paint like a child.” That would be no surprise if he were referencing the amazing work produced by the students at the Block Island School. On Thursday, June 1, the Spring Street Gallery will be showcasing some of the work produced by Block Island high school students. This year's show will feature two- dimensional drawings and paintings as well as a variety of ceramic pieces. Many items will be available for purchase.
This year, the art department has been a popular spot for students. Currently, there are seven ceramics students, five Drawing 1 students, as well as numerous creative eighth and ninth graders that have been producing work in and outside of the classroom. With the postponement of our Chili Fest until the fall, the ceramics students are excited to showcase some of their wares now. The 2D artists are preparing a diverse collection of artwork illustrating their understanding of media and composition. It will be quite the show.