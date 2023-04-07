The Chili - Chowderfest from the North Benefit for the Bo Gempp Memorial Shellfish Restoration Fund was kicked off on Tuesday April 4. Featuring New England Clam Chowder, Lobster Bisque, Block Island Venison and Maine Moose tail-gate Chili, and Homemade Boston Baked Beans made and flash frozen in Maine. All items will be available while supplies last until April 21. Text orders to Bob Hoyt at (207) 475- 8247. Pick up at the Neptune House. Cash donations requested, or donations may be mailed to BGMSRF, P.O. Box 818, Block Island, RI. 02807.
Bo Gempp Memorial Shellfish Restoration Fund Benefit
