Complete with hardhats and the shiniest of shovels, Block Island Health Services marked the start of construction of major renovations to the Block Island Medical Center and a new building behind it for housing with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday afternoon, September 1.
Members of the community gathered to celebrate after major efforts to not only raise funds for the project, but to steer it through the many commissions and committees necessary for construction approval. The Block Island Health Services Board of Directors has a goal of raising $12 million for the project. To date, according to Board President Susan Stover, nearly $9.5 million has been raised, including a $2 million grant from the federal government.
Rhode Island’s United States Senator Jack Reed was among the celebrants, as was Rhode Island District 36 Representative Tina Spears, members of the New Shoreham Town Council, Town Manager Maryanne Crawford and other town officials, Medical Center Director Dr. Thomas Warcup, medical center staff, and many others.
Stover, in her opening remarks, said, “This is a very exciting day - a day many of us have long anticipated - the day when we ceremonially begin to bring our Medical Center facility to the standard that all of us on Block Island need and deserve. We are here to ‘put shovels in the ground,’ but perhaps even more importantly, we are here to celebrate the community, the people, who have made this happen.”
Stover recognized many people, including those who originally had the vision to build a medical center on the island, like Nancy Greenaway, who was one of the founders of the medical center over 30 years ago and served several years as its director.
“I’d also like to acknowledge and thank Ray Torrey and Laura Parsons, co-chairs of our building committee, and Charlie Weber, our owner’s representative, and the leaders of our construction companies about to start the work, Josh Redd of North Atlantic Builders and James Tranghese of True North Construction,” said Stover.
When Reed first took the podium, he immediately went off-script. “Well, first I want to deviate and extend my congratulations to the first responders,” he said, referring to the successful extinction of the Harborside Inn fire on Saturday, August 19. “They did a great job. Thank you.”
As for the Medical Center, Reed said, “The staff of the medical center already do it all...they give more than just their skill. They keep the community safe and now they’ll have the resources to do it better. I hope I never have to use it.”
Warcup said that in the three-and-a-half years he has been at the medical center, they have had over 27,000 medical visits and over 5,000 physical therapy visits. “This building has served as a monument to the people it has served over the past 34 years.”
A lot has changed in the realm of medical treatment and technology in those years and Warcup said he looked forward to being better able to meet current needs. “It’s something we’ve been talking about for a long time,” he said. “The challenges we have on the island – you know you can’t make that up.”
Actual work on the center will begin September 18.