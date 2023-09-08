Complete with hardhats and the shiniest of shovels, Block Island Health Services marked the start of construction of major renovations to the Block Island Medical Center and a new building behind it for housing with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday afternoon, September 1.

Members of the community gathered to celebrate after major efforts to not only raise funds for the project, but to steer it through the many commissions and committees necessary for construction approval. The Block Island Health Services Board of Directors has a goal of raising $12 million for the project. To date, according to Board President Susan Stover, nearly $9.5 million has been raised, including a $2 million grant from the federal government.