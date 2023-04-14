Sertex hanging fiber

Sertex hanging lines in the front of the Weather Bureau in March of 2022. (Photo: R. Meyer)

Sertex and BroadbandBI have announced that Fiber Service Area One is ready for customer sign-ups and installation. It’s a momentous occasion for Block Island as the first municipal broadband network to be installed in Rhode Island.

FSA One runs along Corn Neck Road from just south of the Great Salt Pond to the pond’s northernmost point. Additional service areas will follow in numerical order. Residents and businesses in FSA One should be receiving an email from no-reply@broadbandbi.com with a link to subscribe for services, which include internet and phone. This link is prepopulated with a unique BroadbandBI Location ID that you should verify before submitting your subscription application. Verification is particularly important for property owners who registered multiple service connections on a single parcel or multiple connections within a building. Customers should use the Broadband ID Lookup Map to ensure the ID is correct for the location where you want broadband service delivered.