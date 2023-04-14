Sertex and BroadbandBI have announced that Fiber Service Area One is ready for customer sign-ups and installation. It’s a momentous occasion for Block Island as the first municipal broadband network to be installed in Rhode Island.
FSA One runs along Corn Neck Road from just south of the Great Salt Pond to the pond’s northernmost point. Additional service areas will follow in numerical order. Residents and businesses in FSA One should be receiving an email from no-reply@broadbandbi.com with a link to subscribe for services, which include internet and phone. This link is prepopulated with a unique BroadbandBI Location ID that you should verify before submitting your subscription application. Verification is particularly important for property owners who registered multiple service connections on a single parcel or multiple connections within a building. Customers should use the Broadband ID Lookup Map to ensure the ID is correct for the location where you want broadband service delivered.
People living in FSA One who have not received an email invite may simply visit the BroadbandBI website and go to the subscribe page. Once you have subscribed you will receive an email confirming your subscription and Sertex will contact you directly to make an appointment for interior equipment installation and service activation.
BroadbandBI plans are designed to accommodate a broad range of user needs with two service levels: “best effort” and “guaranteed.” Best-effort service is most appropriate for household users and families, and pricing is highly competitive with mainland internet service providers. Guaranteed premium service is typically purchased by high-end users like gamers and businesses with essential connectivity data transfer needs.
Service plans and pricing are available on the Internet Service Plans page on the broadband website.
To get ready for the interior installation of equipment, there are a few things to keep in mind when choosing the location within the home or building. Variables like building size, wall thickness, electrical outlet locations, accessibility by all connected parties, and aesthetics can be considered when choosing a location.
Interior equipment will include an Optical Network Device or ONT (white) and a wireless router (black). These two devices should be located near one another in an area where the wireless signals will be strongest for essential spaces such as a home office. Direct cable connection to the router provides the highest performance, while Wi-Fi connectivity performs best the closer the device is to the router.
If subscribing for phone service, you may to choose to transfer your current number. The process though may take up to 14 days, so it is recommended that you don’t cancel your current service until the transfer is confirmed. The Crocker phone service operates off the ONT, which is a powered device. If you need this phone service to be operational during a power outage, we recommend connecting the ONT to a battery backup device. Visit the What Happens Next section of the Subscribe page for more information.