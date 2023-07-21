The Block Island Arts Council is sponsoring its inaugural island-wide Open Studio event on Saturday, September 23. This is a dynamic chance to interconnect the island creative community with the wider public.
All Block Island community artists and artisans, working in any genre, are invited to participate in this exciting opportunity to share their creativity with the public.
The Block Island Arts Council Open Studio committee will collaborate with artists in developing their Open Studio concept and will take the necessary steps to engage the general public.
This exciting, interactive day-long event will conclude with a reception bringing the Block Island arts community and their supporters together to celebrate island creativity.
If interested in showcasing your art form, please reach out to the Block Island Arts Council Open Studio coordinator, Melissa Fontaine, at MAFACB321@gmail.com by August 10.