"Peach Glo" by Carrie Megan

Carrie Megan’s “Peach Glo,” a 24-by-24-inch oil and linseed on canvas painting.

 Carrie Megan

Carrie Megan’s upcoming exhibition “Skyscapes” at the Jessie Edwards Gallery on Block Island includes 12 oil-on-canvas paintings showcasing her portrayal of big skies, low horizons and calming views. Her use of fresh palette shades and warm, muted tones adds to the ephemeral feel of her works, which range in size from 6 by 6 inches up to the largest work at 30 by 30 inches.

Skyscapes is an apt word to describe Megan’s work. She portrays space and place in a familiar yet somewhat unfamiliar way. We are drawn into her scenes as our senses are soothed and we wonder if we can rest, for just a little while, in the restorative space before us. In these low-horizon and big-sky paintings, she uses minimal landscape markers, and these are only just to hint at what may be there. She doesn’t tend to use brushes in her finished works and instead relies on her palette knives and wedges to move paint around the canvas, creating broad strokes of color and texture. We really are invited to focus on the space above us: the sky in all its beauty and changeability.