The fantastic fourth graders at Block Island School have been busy this school year. In addition to their rigorous curriculum, they have incorporated lots of hands-on learning, movement breaks, and outdoor adventures.
The students earned many opportunities for learning outside the classroom by demonstrating good choice-making and behavior. While studying erosion in science, students walked to the Block Island Ferry to understand the purpose of the bulkhead used at the landing. Captain Steve Kimball fielded questions in the wheelhouse about erosion, the harbor, zinc anodes, and many other topics. The students concluded their visit with a visit to the ferry’s snack shack and a picnic lunch at Esta’s Park. Thanks to Colleen and Toohey Ernst for chaperoning.
With the graciousness of Dr. Ben Hruska, students received a private, off-season tour of the Historical Society, deepening their understanding of Block Island’s rich history. They even were allowed to name the Odd Fellow’s paper-mâché skeleton!
Walking to the Atlantic Inn driveway for a quick movement break one morning, the students spotted goats that snuck out to see their caretaker. After forming a fondness for the goats, students requested more movement breaks to the 1661 Farm and Gardens. During one visit, Seth Draper invited the students inside, giving them a fantastic tour of the farm, that included their help corralling a miniature horse that was about to receive a pedicure of sorts. Seth generously offered for the students to return regularly in April to learn more about the farm, planting, and horticulture. Thanks to Kim Gaffett and The Nature Conservancy, students have had opportunities to partake in bird counts and be part of the SeaNet organization, volunteering for the Seabird Ecological Assessment Network, which collects data on deceased birds. Our first SeaNet bird count did not yield any birds, which is good. However, the fourth graders used the opportunity to remove a lot of plastic waste on the beautiful beach walk from Gracies to Dories Cove. The fourth-grade class is excited to begin a special bird unit in April with the help of Gaffett.
With high school teacher Mrs. Closter, fourth graders became Citizen Scientists and recorded their trash collection data in the same program as the high schoolers.
We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful, safe place where the community generously offers to expand learning outside the classroom walls. Stay tuned for more news on the fourth grade class and their adventures. Thank you to all for helping the students learn outside the classroom in this beautiful community. We are very fortunate.