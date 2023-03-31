The fantastic fourth graders at Block Island School have been busy this school year. In addition to their rigorous curriculum, they have incorporated lots of hands-on learning, movement breaks, and outdoor adventures.

The students earned many opportunities for learning outside the classroom by demonstrating good choice-making and behavior. While studying erosion in science, students walked to the Block Island Ferry to understand the purpose of the bulkhead used at the landing. Captain Steve Kimball fielded questions in the wheelhouse about erosion, the harbor, zinc anodes, and many other topics. The students concluded their visit with a visit to the ferry’s snack shack and a picnic lunch at Esta’s Park. Thanks to Colleen and Toohey Ernst for chaperoning.