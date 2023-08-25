Sloman and Moriwaki

Photo: Steven Sloman

On Saturday August 19, under clear halcyon Block Island skies, Celeste Sloman and Kyle Moriwaki were married at the home of the bride’s parents on Seaweed Lane. Seventy-five friends from near and far and immediate family members attended the wedding. John Sabel, of Los Angeles and New York City, officiated.

Celeste Sloman, of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Block Island, is the daughter of Margaret Haight and Steven Sloman. Celeste is an editorial portrait and fashion photographer based in New York City, and attended Saint Ann’s School in Brooklyn and received an M.A. from the University of Saint Andrews, Scotland.