On Saturday August 19, under clear halcyon Block Island skies, Celeste Sloman and Kyle Moriwaki were married at the home of the bride’s parents on Seaweed Lane. Seventy-five friends from near and far and immediate family members attended the wedding. John Sabel, of Los Angeles and New York City, officiated.
Celeste Sloman, of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Block Island, is the daughter of Margaret Haight and Steven Sloman. Celeste is an editorial portrait and fashion photographer based in New York City, and attended Saint Ann’s School in Brooklyn and received an M.A. from the University of Saint Andrews, Scotland.
Kyle Moriwaki, of Brooklyn, N.Y., is the son of Dawn and Yoshizo Moriwaki of Larchmont, N.Y. Kyle is an Art Director in the entertainment industry, and attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.
Spyder and Schuyler Sloman, and Kelly Moriwaki, served as ring bearers. Todd Low soloed on the viola da gamba.
Ayla of Harvest Moon Florals created beautiful flower arrangements. The reception was held under a crescent new moon at the Narragansett Inn, hosted by Ross Draper, with entertainment by Lauren Dabkowski and Kelly Moriwaki. The wedding photographer was John David Swiger of Austin Texas.