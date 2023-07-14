CGSP Hats

This will be the fourth year that the Committee for the Great Salt Pond sponsors and runs this popular and free event. The contest was created during the early stages of the pandemic. Its purpose was to give the public an outdoor activity that would be “fun” but “safe.” We wanted to get people outdoors and down to the pristine waters of the Great Salt Pond.

One of the directors came up with the idea of a scavenger hunt with a camera. One simply took a picture of a pond-side object whose first letter in its name starts to spell out a location on the Pond. For example, the 2023 location is DINGHY DOCK. A photo of a “D”og gives us the “D” for “D”INGHY. A photo of an insect would give us the “I”, and so on until DINGHY DOCK is spelled out. The email photos are sent to cdm-architect-pc@verizon.net to be judged.