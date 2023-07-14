This will be the fourth year that the Committee for the Great Salt Pond sponsors and runs this popular and free event. The contest was created during the early stages of the pandemic. Its purpose was to give the public an outdoor activity that would be “fun” but “safe.” We wanted to get people outdoors and down to the pristine waters of the Great Salt Pond.
One of the directors came up with the idea of a scavenger hunt with a camera. One simply took a picture of a pond-side object whose first letter in its name starts to spell out a location on the Pond. For example, the 2023 location is DINGHY DOCK. A photo of a “D”og gives us the “D” for “D”INGHY. A photo of an insect would give us the “I”, and so on until DINGHY DOCK is spelled out. The email photos are sent to cdm-architect-pc@verizon.net to be judged.
Those who qualify will receive the popular CGSP hat. 62 hats were awarded last year. The oldest winner was 72 and the youngest was 10. You too can be a winner this year.
The Hunt will be held from July 15 until August 7. Complete rules and directions, below, will be posted on the Block Island Grocery and Washington Trust bulletin boards by July 13. The Committee for the Great Salt Pond Photo Scavenger Hunt ends August 7.
-Photo must be taken 25 yards or less from the Great Salt Pond and must include the Pond. You may bring objects to the Pond. n Photos of the same object may not be used to achieve letters by members of the same family.
-Separate photo for each letter, no duplicates.
-Color may not be used as the first word in an object. Example: Red Apple is still an Apple and thus the letter “R” is not acceptable. The “O” in Orange would be acceptable because an orange is an object.
-You may not use “Dog”, “Insect”, “Dinghy” or “Dock.”
Don’t forget to include your name, address, plus your willingness to pick up your hat on the Island if we send you the directions.