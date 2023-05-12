New Shoreham Police Department

A phone call to the Chamber of Commerce this week, through diligence, turned up a warning for potential renters.

The call came in from an out-of-state family who questioned a house for rent on Craigslist that sounded a little too good to be true. It was “a last minute listing/opening during prime weeks.” They questioned the online process to rent it via Craigslist and asked the Chamber if it could “check it out” before committing.