A phone call to the Chamber of Commerce this week, through diligence, turned up a warning for potential renters.
The call came in from an out-of-state family who questioned a house for rent on Craigslist that sounded a little too good to be true. It was “a last minute listing/opening during prime weeks.” They questioned the online process to rent it via Craigslist and asked the Chamber if it could “check it out” before committing.
The Chamber looked into it, did some due diligence via tools it has access to, and became concerned it was fraudulent.
The Chamber contacted the New Shoreham Police Department, and an officer first drove by the isolated house and then called the owner of the property to question the listing, which asked for a cash transfer (deposit) to secure the property that listed, “4 bedrooms 2 baths, with an EV hookup, incredible views, all overlooking the ocean in a secluded location.” The on-line pictures were incredible.
To secure the listing, all that was required was an email agreement and an “immediate $1,100 wire deposit via Zelle to hold the property.” The Chamber quietly urged the prospect to “push pause and tactfully delay” until it could work with the police to verify.
“All false,” said the owner who never listed the house on Craigslist and never required a Zelle wire transfer of money to secure the home. The listing was flagged by the department and was quickly removed from Craigslist.
It appears that scammers simply copied the listing to lure out-of-state families hoping for a great vacation to send deposits. Imagine the planning that goes into such a week on the island, kids in tow, van packed, only to arrive for your vacation dream to at a home that is not yours. Devastating and awful.
The lesson, be very careful of email requests for personal information and cash transfers. Ads should include phone numbers you can call (versus them calling you), and only work with legitimate property managers/companies integral to the process.