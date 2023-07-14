Last fall, the Planning Board recommended several changes to the Zoning Ordinances governing Section 513 housing in order to make it more feasible for homeowners to provide year-round housing, in the form of a second dwelling unit, for Block Island residents.
Some of the changes included increasing the number of allowable bedrooms to three and increasing the total allowable square footage. Not all of these were allowable “by right,” but instead require a Special Use Permit.
The square footage increase will be getting its first test in interpretation with the application of Corn Neck Road, LLC (Plat 2, Lot 2-3). Owner Celeste Helterline had a Public Hearing for Development Plan Review and for a Special Use Permit under Section 513 (D)(2)(a) and for a Variance from Section 513 (D) for construction of an Accessory Dwelling Unit for year-round residents, on Wednesday, July 12 at the Planning Board’s regular monthly meeting.
Helterline’s intent is to build housing for her adult son and his family, and one of the first things she told the Planning Board was that the Zoning Board had determined she did not actually need the variance, just the Special Use Permit.
The planned home is more than 1,500 square feet. Reading from a prepared statement, Helterline told the board that the architect had tried to stay within that but it wouldn’t meet her son’s needs, and as a result, the desired structure was about 1,700 square feet. She also said that the existing home on the property, originally built as a summer cottage, was quite small, and less than 1,500 square feet.
Planning Board member Socha Cohen said, “I appreciate your comments, but we can’t give you what we can’t give you [regarding the increased square footage].”
Helterline said: “That’s not what the ordinance says,” who was interpreting the ordinance as meaning she could, under the circumstances, build something larger than 1,500 square feet with a special Use Permit.
Planning Board member Gail Ballard Hall said that she agreed with Helterline’s reading of the ordinance. “I think this is a perfect example of why to give a Special Use Permit,” she said. “I think it’s a no-brainer.”
After some discussion, it was decided it might be best to have legal experts look at the ordinance.
The Planning Board’s role is not to either approve or disapprove of the Special Use Permit; its role is simply to give a favorable, or not, advisory to the Zoning Board. Planning Chair Margie Comings suggested the advisory be qualified.
“If the interpretation is one way,” said Comings, “we would approve it. If the interpretation is the other way...we would not.”
“I appreciate it,” said Helterline, thanking the Planning Board.
“It’s a very fair solution,” said Cohen.
In a further attempt to make it easier for homeowners to incorporate section 513 housing on their properties, now-retired former building official for Block Island, Marc Tillson, has proposed another amendment to the ordinance. At previous meetings, he made his initial proposal and has now come back with some changes based on feedback he received.
“At the last meeting, my proposal was to exclude street dimensions,” from the calculation of developable land, said Tillson. By street dimensions, Tillson was referring to a Right of Way that runs through a property, greatly reducing the amount that can be built on. Now, instead of excluding the total square footage of the road, he is proposing the homeowner be granted 600 square footage of “relief.”
In exchange for the 600 square feet, the homeowner would agree to rent the property under Section 513 for at least 10 years.
“I think it’s a very nice compromise you’ve come up with,” said Comings.
“It’s a baby step,” said Tillson, adding that the intent was to provide incentives to people to build 513s.
Ballard Hall questioned the ten-year limit, saying that a not-for-profit group that was providing financial grants to homeowners towards building 513s was requiring a 15-year commitment. She also had questions about the 600 square feet.
Town Planner Alison Ring explained that the 600 square feet would, for example allow a homeowner who only had 700 square feet left as developable, to extend that to 1,300 square feet. “It’s a little bit of a bonus,” she said, “but only for non-conforming lots.”
Planning Board member Claire Stover Comings objected to the idea of only restricting the use to 10 or 15 years, instead of using the language “in perpetuity.” If the use is abandoned, she said, “you get a bigger accessory building...If you’re getting that bonus for an accessory dwelling unit, you shouldn’t get it when you abandon it.” She suggested instead, the building be demolished if abandoned.
Margie Comings said she felt that 15 years seemed reasonable, although she recognized the concerns. “I would agree with you,” she said, “but after a year, nothing has been filed with the word ‘perpetuity’ in the ordinance.”
The proposed ordinance received unanimous approval, with the change to 15 years, and will move on to the Town Council for its consideration.