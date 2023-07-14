Town Hall Sign

Last fall, the Planning Board recommended several changes to the Zoning Ordinances governing Section 513 housing in order to make it more feasible for homeowners to provide year-round housing, in the form of a second dwelling unit, for Block Island residents.

Some of the changes included increasing the number of allowable bedrooms to three and increasing the total allowable square footage. Not all of these were allowable “by right,” but instead require a Special Use Permit.