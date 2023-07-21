Block Island School

After dropping in state “star” ratings last year, the Block Island School is trying to chart a new course to get back on track. At the School Committee’s meeting on July 18, committee members, teachers, support staff and parents debated how best to do that, considering staffing, professional development and a new absenteeism policy.

One thing the administration would like to do is hire a differentiation coordinator, someone who would assist teachers in best practices for teaching students of varying abilities within the same classroom. Superintendent Bob Gerardi thought it would be especially helpful since the school was looking at hiring new teachers from foreign countries.