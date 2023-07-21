After dropping in state “star” ratings last year, the Block Island School is trying to chart a new course to get back on track. At the School Committee’s meeting on July 18, committee members, teachers, support staff and parents debated how best to do that, considering staffing, professional development and a new absenteeism policy.
One thing the administration would like to do is hire a differentiation coordinator, someone who would assist teachers in best practices for teaching students of varying abilities within the same classroom. Superintendent Bob Gerardi thought it would be especially helpful since the school was looking at hiring new teachers from foreign countries.
Committee member Pat Doyle said she thought that role was already being performed by Stephanie Warcup.
Warcup said she does work with the teaching staff, but not with the students.
The difference is that the differentiation coordinator would model instructional methods in the classroom and then have the teacher try the same techniques.
“Instructional coaches are very common now across the country,” said Warcup. Usually, she said, the person was someone with teaching experience across all age levels.
Teacher Mike Petrik said they had “something close to it” a few years ago that focused on new tools such as Google Classroom, and he thought it was valuable training.
Doyle wanted to make sure the teachers would be on board with the idea.
“It’s fair to say we haven’t had any discussions on it,” said Petrik.
“The first time I heard about it was at the last meeting,” said teacher Lisa Robb.
“I agree,” said committee member Persephone Brown. “We need buy-in from the staff.”
Committee Chair Jessica Willi suggested posting the position “and in the meantime consult with the staff.”
“Could we start and experience it, and then decide if we need it?” asked Robb.
“The distinction I’ve heard,” said parent Jessie Howarth, “is it’s in real time [with modeled lessons].”
Doyle suggested seeing if it was successful in other places.
Warcup said,” I’ve been in schools where it worked, and I’ve been in schools where it didn’t.” The biggest factor, she said was staff buy-in.
“Maybe we can get a survey out to the staff,” said Gerardi.
School Committee member Anne Hall said the school also needed to get its ratings up. “If this will help, let’s do it.”
“This is something that will help all the staff,” said Willi. “It’s for one year...If it doesn’t work, we won’t do it again.”
Staff member Carrah Castellanos said that, as a parent, she didn’t want to leave the decision solely up to the teachers, and felt like it would help. “We’ve wasted a lot of money on people [before],” she said. “We can waste a little more.” She added that “we can all communicate between teachers – we’re all teaching the same people.”
Isolation from the mainland affects more than opportunities for professional development, and has led to high rates of absenteeism. As both students and teachers must take off entire days for things like doctors’ appointments on the mainland, there is a great need for substitutes, and a difficulty in getting them.
At the beginning of a discussion on whether or not to raise the pay rate, and hopefully to make substituting more attractive, Willi thought there might be broader problems. “I’ve gotten feedback from subs and they don’t want to do it,” she said. “They feel like there’s a lack of guidance and plans [left for them].”
“It’s disastrous having subs for multiple days for students with IEPs,” said Howarth. “If they’re covering for special education, they should have access to IEPs.”
That was a privacy issue, said others.
“We have to keep in mind,” said Robb, “we’re working with a small pool of subs who aren’t certified. We have to be very careful with what we leave for sub plans.” After more conversation on the issue,
Willi said, “I think we need to step back and build a system.”
The committee did agree to raise the average sub rate from $125 to $135 per day.
When it came to reviewing a new absentee policy, which was receiving its second reading, Willi asked Robb, who had worked on the policy, to explain it.
“We’re trying to address chronic absenteeism, which has been growing,” said Robb. She said the committee involved looked at a lot of other communities, including some islands that had the same challenges, “and came up with that. We’re not trying to punish students or their parents. To teach kids, they have to be in the building.”
Howarth said she had some concerns, although she understood absenteeism was a problem. She said she had asked for some statistics and was told there were 55 students that had missed 18 days or more in the past year, and so any policy change would affect “half the school population.”
There are approximately 130 students in grades K through 12 in the Block Island School.
“I feel tier three is exceedingly punitive,” Howarth said, as it mandates certain things like a visit from the truancy officer and attending summer school. When you factor in days missed for doctors’ appointments, and trips to the Department of Motor Vehicles, she said, “that’s already 10 days, with only eight days left for missed ferries, sickness…are we prepared to have half our school population in summer school?”
“I share those concerns about tier three,” said Petrik, adding that regarding the truancy officer, it was not equitable in who they got sent to visit.
“Not all students need remediation,” said Howarth, noting that some kids with good grade point averages were also chronically absent.
“Kids with 30 days absent are still on the honor roll,” said Robb. “What does that say about our school?”
“There are outliers,” said Willi. “No policy is going to be perfect for everybody.”
“I think looking at unexcused absences is where to look,” said Petrik.
Gerardi said there were also state rules that were factored in, such as students with 10 unexcused absences being referred to the truancy officer.
As opposed to mandating summer school attendance, which many in the room thought simply wouldn’t work, Robb suggested changing the language in tier three to 10 unexcused absences and inserting the word “potential” in front of consequences. “Quick suggestions from the back table.”
The policy will go back to the working group for more review.