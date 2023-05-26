A recent call for help from the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (NRECA) was made asking the New England co-op managers if they could loan Isle au Haut Electric Cooperative in Maine some transformers, as they were in dire need, with no spares going into the summer.

Block Island had some recently-retired (but working) 1950/70 vintage units that could be spared. Block Island Utility District Commissioner John Warfel, lead line worker Evan Carey, and President Jeffery Wright made the trip to Maine to deliver the transformers after they were given a coat of fresh paint.