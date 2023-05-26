A recent call for help from the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (NRECA) was made asking the New England co-op managers if they could loan Isle au Haut Electric Cooperative in Maine some transformers, as they were in dire need, with no spares going into the summer.
Block Island had some recently-retired (but working) 1950/70 vintage units that could be spared. Block Island Utility District Commissioner John Warfel, lead line worker Evan Carey, and President Jeffery Wright made the trip to Maine to deliver the transformers after they were given a coat of fresh paint.
The small island of Isle au Haut is seven miles offshore, south of Deer Isle.
The small co-op began in 1970 when island residents ran a seven-mile submarine cable from Stonington, Maine (Maine’s largest lobster port) to the island. Although the island is slightly larger than Block Island, the summer population of Isle au Haut in the most recent census was 92. There are roughly 30 year-round residents.
The island’s total peak demand is 65 kVA. In comparison, Payne’s Dock marina alone draws 300 kVA during the peak summer months. Block Island’s winter demand ranges between 1,000 and 1,500 kVA.
Electricity is the most affordable and feasible energy source on the island.
They have ferry (or mailboat) service daily. The Mailboat can carry small freight and up to 30 passengers. Most seating is outdoors, so during cold or rainy weather the practical capacity of the ferry is 16.
The co-op has one employee: the general manager, who is also the lineman. Part-time help pitches in as needed to do billings, meter reading, and storm response.
The island is very wooded and despite a few larger homes, most residences are small cabins and seasonal camps.
They have a one-room schoolhouse for grades Kindergarten through eight, serving the two island children presently living there. High school students commute to the mainland for school, or attend boarding schools.
Block Island Utility District considers them a sister co-op and has offered to help them in any way they can. BIUD plans to assist them when they replace their main feeder metering package in the fall. BIUD will bill them the actual costs so there is no subsidy. Most electrical contractors would not travel to their island to do this type of work, so BIUD offered to help.
I would say the trip was life-changing in a way. The team spent the day learning about their life and seeing the island.
Evan and John (and me for that matter) were very proud to come to their aid and make this new relationship.