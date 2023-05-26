Comedy night returns to Yellow Kittens with headliner Ryan O'Flanagan on Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. Originally from Seekonk, Mass., Ryan is a Los Angeles based stand-up comedian and actor. O'Flanagan has a half-hour special available on Comedy Central and has appeared at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. His impressive list of acting credits includes roles on Netflix's “American Vandal,” Fox's “The New Girl,” Tosh.o and FX's “Dave.” Ryan also starred in 2020’s “The Block Island Sound,” a science fiction thriller set on Block Island that is available on Netflix.
Joining O'Flanagan will be Emily Ruskowski, Shyam Subramanian and former island resident Ben Smith. Tickets are $20 and available at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts promptly at 8:30 p.m.