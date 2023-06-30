In a return to live performance after three long years, the organizers of ConserFest and the 1661 Inn Farm and Gardens co-hosted an ambitious eight-hour concert this past Sunday. The longtime exotic animal farm is one of Block Island’s notable tourist attractions and it made for a unique concert venue.

The main paddock was opened up to accommodate two stages, ample audience seating, and more than a dozen market stalls for island and mainland vendors. Animal residents were also present, penned on the hillside behind the festival where visitors had the chance to walk among the more tourist-friendly species. The farm’s resident camels, kangaroos, lemurs, emus, and other exotic animals were kept safely separated from the crowds.