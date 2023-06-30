In a return to live performance after three long years, the organizers of ConserFest and the 1661 Inn Farm and Gardens co-hosted an ambitious eight-hour concert this past Sunday. The longtime exotic animal farm is one of Block Island’s notable tourist attractions and it made for a unique concert venue.
The main paddock was opened up to accommodate two stages, ample audience seating, and more than a dozen market stalls for island and mainland vendors. Animal residents were also present, penned on the hillside behind the festival where visitors had the chance to walk among the more tourist-friendly species. The farm’s resident camels, kangaroos, lemurs, emus, and other exotic animals were kept safely separated from the crowds.
The eclectic musical line-up featured headliners Dudemanbro, The Alpaca Gnomes, and Kat Wright, with supporting acts James & the Giants, Thee Phibbs, FAVE, 22 Brides, and island resident Delaney Schwarzer. The three headlining acts, as well as Providence-based Thee Phibbs, and half of the duo 22 Brides, were new to ConserFest this year.
Despite the event lasting eight hours in the hot sun and late-June humidity, the festival stayed upbeat. Attendees were treated to lively performances throughout the day and the relaxed nature of the venue encouraged the neighborly feeling of a block party. Some attendees were unaware of the festival until they were drawn in by the sound of music coming down Spring Street. The musical performances were shepherded by MC Ali Kaufmann, host of WCNI 90.9’s Morning Mojo radio show, who emphasized her appreciation for the ConserFest team: “They’re contagious they believe so much in what they’re doing that it’s contagious.”
In the years before the pandemic, ConserFest was hosted in August at the Narragansett Inn. In a first for both the Draper family, who operate the Narragansett Inn as well the 1661, and the festival organizers, the ConserFest team was invited to relocate to the main paddock at the Farm and incorporate the 1661’s own ongoing conservation efforts into their event. ConserFest board member Kaleigh Bernier says the team decided to move it up to June to make it more accessible to the island community and avoid the tensions of ‘angry August.’ She estimated that by 6 p.m. they had received around 300 attendees. Board President Cameron Greenlee later estimated a higher 800, though he stated that some portion of that number was virtual ticket sales donated from people who were unable to attend in person. This is the first live ConserFest event since 2019, with virtual concerts hosted remotely in 2020 and 2021, and a complete program hiatus during 2022.
Animal safety was a key concern in planning the festival. The lower area of the main paddock was open to the public, so the animals who typically reside there were penned in uphill and only the animals who are docile around groups of humans were accessible in the walkable pens. Other animals, such as the camels and kangaroos, are kept away from the general public as a rule and their habitats were largely unchanged for the day. Farm workers were present to supervise the animals during the event and ensure the safety of all involved.
The scale of the festival was achieved with the help of “a very die-hard group of volunteers” and many dedicated friends of the program. Greenlee described the effort as a labor of love, and noted the communal nature of conservation on the island: “As a community, locally, this island is really amazing at addressing stuff as it comes along.” When questioned on ongoing projects for the program, he brought up programs such as the Embrace Your Place Scholarship Fund and ongoing local land acquisition efforts. While their land acquisition model isn’t going away, it is slowing down, and Greenlee stated that the program’s upcoming goals involve the housing crisis. “Something that is going to become important in the next few years is the affordable housing movement, which is gaining much-needed steam out here to help create much-needed housing opportunities for people.”
ConserFest plans to return live and in person again in 2024.