Town Hall

“I know this has attracted a lot of attention this week,” said First Warden Keith Stover at the onset of the Town Council’s discussion “on noise and decibel levels in the commercial district and possible remediations” on Wednesday, July 19.

A few days prior, social media was abuzz with rumors that the council was attempting to shut down certain outdoor music events due to noise complaints. Stover said, “I did want to say, it was never placed on the agenda to take away anyone’s outdoor entertainment license...It was really a conversation around a rational construct – we get complaints. It’s not about Nick’s, it’s not about Kittens, it’s not about Winfield’s, it’s not about Ballard’s; it’s about the tools that we have. It wasn’t meant to pick on anybody, or anything like that.”