“I know this has attracted a lot of attention this week,” said First Warden Keith Stover at the onset of the Town Council’s discussion “on noise and decibel levels in the commercial district and possible remediations” on Wednesday, July 19.
A few days prior, social media was abuzz with rumors that the council was attempting to shut down certain outdoor music events due to noise complaints. Stover said, “I did want to say, it was never placed on the agenda to take away anyone’s outdoor entertainment license...It was really a conversation around a rational construct – we get complaints. It’s not about Nick’s, it’s not about Kittens, it’s not about Winfield’s, it’s not about Ballard’s; it’s about the tools that we have. It wasn’t meant to pick on anybody, or anything like that.”
Councilor Martha Ball said, “Monday morning, this whole thing I’d never heard of was all over the social media...my first thought was how on God’s green earth did I miss this? You can’t pull, suspend a liquor license or entertainment license, or any kind of thing without having a hearing. Before you have a hearing, you have to have a motion to have a hearing. Before that, you have to have a discussion on it. I went and got the agenda, and there was no such thing here...It took on a life of its own and I think that was really unfortunate that that happened.”
With that out of the way, the conversation for a bit turned to the town’s technical capabilities for measuring noise and what has been done so far this season.
Police Chief John Lynch explained that the town has a sound meter, but that the person trained to use it, Matt Moran, had up to recently, last been certified to use it in 2016. Certifications are not available in Rhode Island, but Moran did attend training and recertification sessions in June and earlier this month in New Jersey.
Lynch said the meter itself also needed to be recertified and calibrated and was sent all the way to Georgia. It came back at the end of June.
Some meter readings were taken with the uncertified meter, said Town Manager Maryanne Crawford “prior to all this happening.” She said that she and the police chief agreed that meter readings would be conducted “throughout the island strictly for compliance purposes. We will also have that available when we do get noise complaints. This past Saturday, Matt did a number of readings, mainly in the Bridgegate Square area. All readings were in compliance with the ordinance...Again, all we’re looking for is compliance from local businesses.”
Crawford also said that per the ordinance, sound levels up to 70 decibels were allowed in the commercial zone up to midnight, when they drop to 65. Residential areas have the 65 decibel level limit at all times. She also said that the meter reader has a document to fill out when doing a reading.
Lynch said it was a 30-minute process to take a reading, with many things factored in.
“So, we didn’t have the ability to take a reading that mattered until July 10?” asked Councilor Molly O’Neill.
“We did not,” said Lynch. Prior to having the meter certified, the department relied on mediation. “Let me assure you,” he said, “we did address the noise.”
The first member of the audience to get up to speak was Captain Nick’s owner Chris Willi, who had several questions, mainly technical, regarding how and where things were measured, and if background and ambient noise were taken into account, as well as weather and wind conditions. He noted there were seven establishments with outdoor entertainment license holders within 100 yards of Captain Nick’s.
“Yes, that’s why the training is so extensive,” replied Lynch. “If you look at the complaints, the majority of them are on Sunday.” Regarding the desire to use the meter to figure out was was allowable, Lynch said that both those making and receiving the complaints “want to know what the range is.”
Willi said he also would like the town to go to the complainer’s property to take a reading. “Why isn’t that being done?”
“We’re planning to do both,” said Lynch, who also wished to determine a base line.
Willi said he was asking if visits could be arranged to test out sound levels with meter readings from various places.
Crawford said, “We’d be happy to do that.”
There were more people who commented on both sides of the issue – those that felt sound levels were too loud and it was interfering with their ability to have a peaceful existence (or even have a conversation on their porch) and those who advocated for live music as an enjoyable thing for locals, and that attracted people to the island.
A resident of Calico Hill, whose family home even predates Captain Nick’s, said the noise problems went beyond just live music. With more boats, more people, more cars, more delivery trucks, “we have a cumulative noise problem here,” she said. “We want to co-exist.”