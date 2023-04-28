RIFF dock location

R.I. Fast Ferry hopes to be able to dock at the small marina behind the car and moped rental shop in Old Harbor. (Photo: R. Meyer)

The Rhode Island Superior Court, after many years of legal wrangling, has handed down a decision in the matter of Rhode Island Fast Ferry on April 11.

The “case” is actually eight cases, consolidated appeals and petitions that began in July of 2013 when RIFF applied to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers with a “Request for authority to operate as jitney and/or water carrier” to operate a fast ferry from Quonset Point to Block Island during the summer months. It would carry no freight or vehicles, and meet an untapped market, according to testimony at the Division’s hearings.