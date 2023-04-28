The Rhode Island Superior Court, after many years of legal wrangling, has handed down a decision in the matter of Rhode Island Fast Ferry on April 11.
The “case” is actually eight cases, consolidated appeals and petitions that began in July of 2013 when RIFF applied to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers with a “Request for authority to operate as jitney and/or water carrier” to operate a fast ferry from Quonset Point to Block Island during the summer months. It would carry no freight or vehicles, and meet an untapped market, according to testimony at the Division’s hearings.
The Town of New Shoreham and Interstate Navigation, operators of the Block Island ferry, objected.
Former Harbormaster Steve Land and former First Warden Ken Lacoste were the primary witnesses for the town. According to the court decision, written by Judge Sarah Taft-Carter, Land testified that “in his opinion, RIFF’s use of Old Harbor ‘would pose a serious public safety hazard.’” He included in the uses of Old Harbor, “swimmers, kayakers, pleasure boaters, wind surfers, paddle boarders, sailing, commercial fishing, lobster and charter boat companies, parasail and banana boat[ers].” There were also the existing ferries.
Lacoste’s arguments added the concern of the “possibility of diverting revenue from Interstate, thereby threatening the ongoing viability of Interstate’s ‘lifeline’ services to Town residents.”
Interstate’s witnesses said that RIFF’s summer-only business plan was “cream skimming,” and would divert significant revenues necessitating either a reduction of services or a 14 percent rate increase.
Regarding potential adverse impacts to Interstate, the judge’s decision says: “the Division stated, however, that traditional and fast ferry services ‘are distinctly different...two different modes of transportation – and the situation presented not unlike adding additional air carrier services between the mainland and Block Island.’”
Taft-Carter also writes that: “The Division then acknowledged that Interstate had repeatedly raised the lifeline services ‘death spiral’ arguments on numerous occasions over a 20-year period across multiple separate proceedings and that such doomsday predictions had never proven true despite several new interstate and intrastate entrants to the Block Island ferry market.”
One of the tests for RIFF before the Division was to demonstrate that they were “fit, willing, and able” to perform the proposed service. The town argued that the company did not meet the criteria because, in addition to not having obtained the town’s approval, it did not have adequate docking facilities in Old Harbor and would be unable to construct them. RIFF claimed that it had entered into a lease agreement to use a dock to be constructed by Bluewater LLC. However, according to the court decision, “The Division denied the Town’s Motion, finding that RIFF, through Bluewater, had a ‘realistic expectation of having access to a future docking facility in Old Harbor.’”
The Division gave RIFF an additional year to secure docking facilities. Subsequently, that deadline was extended again.
Bluewater’s manager, according to the Secretary of State’s corporate database, is Paul Filippi. He is also the manager of Ballard’s Wharf Realty, which made three separate applications to the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council related to its existing docks behind the moped and car rental business by the water in Old Harbor.
The first filing for “feasibility of a commercial dock” was made in March 2018, with a subsequent filing in November, and another in September of 2019. The last one was summarized as “Pier and dock improvements to existing docks.”
The last application though, shows that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied Ballard’s Wharf Realty’s application in April 2020, and the application was “closed” the next day.
While Taft-Carter’s decision indicates that the town has failed in its petitions, leaving open the possibility of RIFF operating the fast ferry from Quonset to Old Harbor, the company still needs a dock.
Charles Donadio, RIFF’s owner, told The Block Island Times that he anticipates being able to use the “marina behind the moped shop,” and he has asked for a meeting with the town to begin a conversation with a “different town manager and Town Council.” He further maintains that the service from Quonset, with its new parking facility and ferry terminal will “be beneficial to the town.”
Donadio hopes to start his service in the summer of 2024, although, acknowledging that the process of getting CRMC approval takes time, says “Another year or two isn’t going to deter me ... it’s exciting.”