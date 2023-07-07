The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council has issued a cease and desist order to Ballard’s Inn Realty, LLC.

The notice, dated June 22, 2023, says: “It has come to the attention of the CRMC that you or your agent have undertaken unauthorized reconstruction/installation of an unauthorized fence and structures (tiki bars) on a coastal feature, and permanent structures (building for stage and pergola) within 200 feet of a coastal feature, at your property, and have failed to submit a complete application for permanent structures as required by CRMC Notice of Violation 22-0187, located at Plat 7, Lot 23, 42 Water Street, New Shoreham; without benefit of a CRMC assent or in violation of a Council order.”