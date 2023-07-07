The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council has issued a cease and desist order to Ballard’s Inn Realty, LLC.
The notice, dated June 22, 2023, says: “It has come to the attention of the CRMC that you or your agent have undertaken unauthorized reconstruction/installation of an unauthorized fence and structures (tiki bars) on a coastal feature, and permanent structures (building for stage and pergola) within 200 feet of a coastal feature, at your property, and have failed to submit a complete application for permanent structures as required by CRMC Notice of Violation 22-0187, located at Plat 7, Lot 23, 42 Water Street, New Shoreham; without benefit of a CRMC assent or in violation of a Council order.”
The Notice of Violation referred to above is the one the agency issued Ballard’s on September 27, 2022 that included five violations including: “unauthorized fence on the coastal feature, structures (tiki bars) on the coastal feature, and a stage, canopies and pergola at your property located at Plat 7, Lot 23, 42 Water Street…”
That same notice gave Ballard’s until November 9, 2022 to remove all temporary structures, and apply for an assent for any permanent structures.
Ballard’s did then apply for an assent, which the CRMC’s permit database says was received December 5, “for five seasonal structures.” There were many comments from the town and the general public about the application, almost all of them negative, and the assent application was withdrawn by Ballard’s in correspondence that was received by CRMC on January 31, 2023. No subsequent applications have been made.
Steve Filippi, owner of Ballard’s, told The Block Island Times that “The latest CRMC notice is based on inaccurate information and legal conclusions. Ballard’s already has assents for the snow fence, the stages and the pergola. We plan on working with CRMC to rectify any and all supposed violations.” He did not mention any previous assent for the two tiki bars that were installed this spring.
The assent for the stage is for the construction of a “temporary acoustic shell,” and was applied for back in 2006 by Marion Filippi. However, the Notice of Violation appears to have actually referred to the temporary raised stage located in a different area of the property, and does not appear to have been reinstalled.
As for the fencing, the assent referred to by Fillippi as applicable is A2017-10-092. That assent is to “Redistribute sand on the beach, install snow fence, in order to limit sand transport into the harbor…”
Filippi told The Times that “Ballard’s has worked with the Block Island Harbors Department to install and maintain the beach fence to reduce the need to dredge the harbor every year.”
However, the fencing that is installed along the harbor side of the property and also perpendicular to the coast on the Land Trust side of the property appear to prevent access to the beach area except through Ballard’s main entrance.
Recently a picture of the fencing on the Land Trust side raised eyebrows on the social media site of a coastal access advocacy group. It came almost directly on the heels of the state General Assembly passing a new shoreline access bill ensuring people’s right to access the beach and extending that right 10 feet landward of the high tide mark.
As part of the written assent, CRMC stipulated that “Work shall not block lateral beach access,” and “Access shall be through this site.” In the working file, CRMC staff member Janet Freedman wrote to Scott Rabideau, President of Natural Resource Services, Inc., which designed the project, that “It will also be stipulated in a permit that this is public land and therefore access cannot be restricted.”
The Town of New Shoreham, in response to recent questions from the public on the status of Ballard’s alleged violations, has deferred to the enforcement arm of the CRMC, but now that the cease and desist order has been issued, they have scheduled a meeting for Friday, July 7, to discuss “potential litigation” on both unpermitted structures, and “fence blocking shoreline access.”