From Water Street there is virtually no clue as to what is going on at the Harborside Inn. It’s quiet, with a faint hint of smoke in the air. But behind the building, which was destroyed by a fire that started late Friday night, August 18 and continued for hours through Saturday morning, a huge excavator has been carefully, deliberately, and nimbly, disassembling the old building.

Demolition started on Monday morning, September 11, and it was initially expected to take just five days to take down the structure. Full clean-up was expected to take until the end of the month. But by Wednesday, it became clear it would take longer than the five days.