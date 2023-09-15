From Water Street there is virtually no clue as to what is going on at the Harborside Inn. It’s quiet, with a faint hint of smoke in the air. But behind the building, which was destroyed by a fire that started late Friday night, August 18 and continued for hours through Saturday morning, a huge excavator has been carefully, deliberately, and nimbly, disassembling the old building.
Demolition started on Monday morning, September 11, and it was initially expected to take just five days to take down the structure. Full clean-up was expected to take until the end of the month. But by Wednesday, it became clear it would take longer than the five days.
Throughout the process there have been small crowds of spectators watching the long arm of the excavator move in one direction towards the hotel, picking it apart and then pivoting to the other side to drop debris in containers or on the ground. Some of it lies in a growing pile, periodically being crushed down and compacted.
Metal is being separated out, with kitchen racks and bed frames plucked out of the building and placed in another container.
Before demolition began, the building was evaluated for the presence of asbestos, and only a small amount was found. As debris is removed it is constantly being hosed down with water.
Still, some businesses in the area closed their doors Monday, worried about air quality. But on Tuesday, some business owners were just sitting in their doorways, watching the progress, mesmerized.
The Block Island Times asked part-owner Vaux Finnimore, who was standing outside the fence, watching, on Wednesday if there were concerns about the upcoming storm. Hurricane Lee by that time was not expected to directly hit the island, although high surf and gusty winds were.
Finnimore said she was not aware of any special storm preparations. As for the wind, “It will come from the east,” she said, and the front facade would block it from disturbing the debris pile.
She too, agreed that it was mesmerizing to observe, but said, “I hope I never have to watch this again.”