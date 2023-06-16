The weather may have been a bit hazy, but the love in the air was crystal clear as the school and the community came out to celebrate high school graduation. Starting with the traditional processional of all the school kids in grades one through 11, the eight members of the senior class were escorted one by one through the crowd by kindergarteners half their size.

After the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Maureen Flaherty, the graduates and audience took their seats for speeches, awards, and musical interludes.