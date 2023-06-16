The weather may have been a bit hazy, but the love in the air was crystal clear as the school and the community came out to celebrate high school graduation. Starting with the traditional processional of all the school kids in grades one through 11, the eight members of the senior class were escorted one by one through the crowd by kindergarteners half their size.
After the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Maureen Flaherty, the graduates and audience took their seats for speeches, awards, and musical interludes.
“This is a big deal, and we are so, so, proud,” Jessica Willi, chair of the Block Island School Committee said to the Class of 2023 at their graduation ceremony on the lawn of the Spring House, Sunday, June 11.
This was, Willi said, the 89th graduation ceremony for the Block Island School, and she invited the graduates to look out and around at the community surrounding them. “Our Block Island community,” she said.
It’s always the case that as kids move through their school years on the island, that island community becomes a big extended family, and there are plenty of surrogate parents, aunts, and uncles. “Let’s behonest, and we probably gave them a talk or two,” said Willi. “What hasn’t changed, is the Block Island community you see here today...and we’ll always be ready to welcome you home.”
The Class of 2023 has eight members – three girls, and five boys. Some have been on the island their entire lives, others have joined along the way. Valedictorian Campbell Coviello and Salutatorian Cally Weber continued the long tradition of speaking about each of their classmates in a way that is part toast, and part good-natured roast, with an occasional side of tears.
Coviello recalled how fellow classmate and neighbor Carter Brown used to come knocking on her door and getting her to “Come out and play.” Now, she continued, she hears “metal clanking in his yard and the sound of him hurling profanities at his Jeep.”
There are lots of tales of youngsters playing, holidays spent together, birthday parties, and an impromptu “rave” thrown by Auggie Lambert during the sixth grade lock-in. Weber even began her tribute to Fisher Johnston with “although we did get married in first grade...”
Coviello began her story of Weber with a remembrance of her friend at a birthday party “when you ran down the street and refused to come back.”
“I remember our first playdate,” said Weber of Campbell. “You always had great snacks and I even got to watch ‘SpongeBob SquarePants.’”
After the presentation of awards and scholarships, of which there are at least 16, the guest speaker, Block Island High School history teacher Jayne Conway took the podium, offering her advice to the class.
But first, Conway shared how she came to the Block Island School seven years ago. She had, she said, first applied for a middle school position teaching history and was asked to come out to the island for an interview and with a prepared lesson, which she would give, to a class of middle-schoolers, on the last day of the school year. They had a lot of energy, she said. But, it was fun.
Teaching on Block Island, Conway said put one in a unique position – unlike the mainland – you see the course of a student going from child to adult. “You’ve reached the finish line in one piece,” she said to the graduates.
“Exploring the meaning of life is a complex task,” said Conway, before offering up “10 pieces of wisdom.”
“Always wear sunscreen,” was tip number one. “Nothing is as reliable as scientific fact,” said Conway.
Other tips included appreciating your youth and not worrying too much about your future. Have an open mind. It’s okay if you don’t know what you want to do the rest of your life. Jealousy is a waste of time...the only person you’re competing with is yourself. Don’t be afraid to fail. Get to know your parents...and if you have them, be nice to your siblings. Friendships come and go. Travel. Beware what you post on social media. Accept these undeniable truths: what goes up, comes down.
“If you take anything I’ve said today,” said Conway, “trust me on the sunscreen. I’ve always believed in each and every one of you. Now believe in yourself.”