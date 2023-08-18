Elizabeth Doherty is set to unveil a new body of work at Spring Street Gallery, showcasing a collection of small compositions and clothing that delve into the realms of color, dimension, line, and connection. The exhibition’s opening reception welcomes all on Saturday, August 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Elizabeth Doherty lives and works on Block Island. She currently works and teaches sewing and fabric dying workshops from her workroom in the heart of town. Her background is in fibers and mixed media, receiving instruction at The University of the Arts and The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. This is her second guest artist exhibition at the Spring Street Gallery. Drawing inspiration from topographical maps and their interplay with materials and surfaces, this creative venture, titled “Contours,” employs various textile dying and fabric-resist techniques to forge connections within abstracted landscapes. The show will encompass mixed media drawings, textile art, and a select assortment of wearables featured at Elizabeth’s shop in town, Traveling Seamstress.
“Contours” runs from August 18 until the end of the month at the Spring Street Gallery. For more information about the selection of work, please contact: elizabeth.f.doherty@gmail.com.