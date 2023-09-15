Weekly, The Nature Conservancy hosts what they like to call an informal bird walk led by Kim Gaffett, an intelligent and experienced naturalist native to Block Island. Although informal, this tour is every bit informing and should be on everyone’s Block Island bucket list. The island is a pit stop for many migrating birds in the fall, providing a resting place with shelter, plenty of food, and almost no predators. Birds can relax here before continuing on their migration, some stay the night while others remain longer.
Easing out of summer into the shoulder season, more and more tourists come to Block Island to enjoy these birds. One can usually spot a birder getting off the ferry with their impressive cameras and scopes. Birding is often thought of as a solo activity due to the need for stealth; if one is alone they can easily sneak up on a bird without worrying someone else will cause a disruption. However, birding as a group can serve as a great learning experience. It often happens when one person in the group might be able to identify or provide information another in the group is unfamiliar with.
“The best part about watching the birds, is watching the birds.”
This was murmured throughout the group as individuals stepped up taking turns looking through the scope. The scope allows you to narrow the focus on your subject. Birds are hard to see from a distance, most of them camouflaged in their environment. Take a peek through the scope and you can see three black-bellied plovers along the shoreline. The scope gives you the ability to view any markings that better help identify the birds. Sometimes sex and age affect the rarity of seeing certain species of birds. Birders often carry an identification book so they can look up identifying features on the spot, expanding their birding knowledge.
Last week’s tour visited Andy’s Way, a thin strip of beach circling the Great Salt Pond. Andy’s Way is often a popular spot for family beach days, pets, clamming and water sports. The pond can be a more relaxed approach to a beach day. Across the salt pond is Beane Point, a 127-acre refuge, owned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Beane Point is one of the most secluded spots on the island. Egrets, a white bird with yellow feet and legs, have taken a liking to this landscape and over time it has become a popular nesting place. Gaffett explained that sometimes from Andy’s Way, Beane Point can appear speckled with white as the egrets make themselves at home.
Home is exactly what Block Island should feel like for birds when they arrive. Comfortable and safe, Block Island is an important resting area for migrant birds along the east coast. Areas are marked off giving the birds the opportunity to indulge in all Block Island has to offer in preparation for their travels farther south.
Other than checking off what species birders have had the pleasure of encountering, birding is all about watching the birds do their thing. Signs posted along the beach remind beach-goers of the birds’ respected areas. In these areas you often see birds in their most authentic state, hunting, nesting, and coexisting with other birds in the most natural way. It can be very peaceful and therapeutic narrowing in on a bird. You can get easily be sucked away for some time, studying its every move. A favorite is watching them hunt. The patience, the stillness. Becoming one with the bird; from 100 yards away you know exactly when they are going to strike.
Along the Andy’s Way bird walk on September 6, the group stopped to admire a pair of double-crested cormorants on a sandbar. As the group watched, two individuals walked towards the sandbar, each with an Australian shepherd in hand. Despite posted signs, as they approached, both individuals unleashed the dogs, which immediately took off for the birds.
“Vulnerable when wet,” Gaffett said the birds weren’t able to take off in flight due to their heavy wet wings.
Running on foot from the excited dogs, the birds only were able to make it a few feet before one dog held down the bird, followed by the other dog joining in. The individuals tried to call the dogs off the bird. No recall.
The group stood together yelling across the pond, watching this tragedy first-hand through binoculars. One of the owners accompanying the dogs ran over yelling, doing their best to defuse the situation between the dogs and bird. Unfortunately, it was too late. The bird did not get back up.
The island is a temporary sanctuary to as many as 70 species of migrant birds. The Nature Conservancy provides an abundance of information helping to further educate the community on the important role Block Island plays during migration season. By attending educational events such as an Andy’s Way bird walk, it can help one better understand what it means when land is protected, why its protected, keeping the island and the wildlife safe.