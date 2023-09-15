Weekly, The Nature Conservancy hosts what they like to call an informal bird walk led by Kim Gaffett, an intelligent and experienced naturalist native to Block Island. Although informal, this tour is every bit informing and should be on everyone’s Block Island bucket list. The island is a pit stop for many migrating birds in the fall, providing a resting place with shelter, plenty of food, and almost no predators. Birds can relax here before continuing on their migration, some stay the night while others remain longer.

Easing out of summer into the shoulder season, more and more tourists come to Block Island to enjoy these birds. One can usually spot a birder getting off the ferry with their impressive cameras and scopes. Birding is often thought of as a solo activity due to the need for stealth; if one is alone they can easily sneak up on a bird without worrying someone else will cause a disruption. However, birding as a group can serve as a great learning experience. It often happens when one person in the group might be able to identify or provide information another in the group is unfamiliar with.